Planet earth faces hottest year yet

This year is on track to become the hottest on record, with the global mean temperature to date 0.52°C higher than average, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, known as C3S, said on Thursday.
The global temperature for January-September is also 1.4°C higher than the pre-industrial average (from 1850 to 1900), the institute added, as climate change pushes global temperatures ever higher and short-term weather patterns also drive temperature movements.
Last month was the warmest September on record globally, 0.93°C above the average temperature for the same month from 1991 to 2020, and the global temperature of the month was the most atypical warm month of any year in the ERA5 data set, which dates back to 1940.
ERA5 is produced by C3S and provides hourly estimates of a large number of atmospheric, land and oceanic climate variables
Scientists have said climate change combined with the emergence this year of the El Niño weather pattern, which warms the surface waters in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean, have fuelled recent record-breaking temperatures.
“The unprecedented temperatures for the time of year observed in September — after a record-hot summer — have broken records by an extraordinary amount. The extreme month has pushed 2023 into the dubious honour of first place — on track to be the warmest year and about 1.4°C above pre-industrial average temperatures”, C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess said in a statement.
“Two months out from COP28, the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical,” she added referring to the next UN climate change conference.
Last year wasn’t a record, though the world was 1.2°C warmer than pre-industrial times. The previous record was in 2016 and 2020 when temperatures were an average of 1.25°C higher.
The average sea surface temperature for September over 60°S-60°N reached 20.92°C, the highest on record for September and the second-highest across all months, after August 2023, C3S said.
The body’s analysis is based on billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations.
Antarctic sea ice extent remained at a record low for the time of year, while the Arctic Sea ice extent is 18% below average.
Planet earth faces hottest year yet
September was the warmest month on record, while the global mean temperature is 0.52°C higher than average so far in 2023
This year is on track to become the hottest on record, with the global mean temperature to date 0.52°C higher than average, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, known as C3S, said on Thursday.
The global temperature for January-September is also 1.4°C higher than the pre-industrial average (from 1850 to 1900), the institute added, as climate change pushes global temperatures ever higher and short-term weather patterns also drive temperature movements.
Last month was the warmest September on record globally, 0.93°C above the average temperature for the same month from 1991 to 2020, and the global temperature of the month was the most atypical warm month of any year in the ERA5 data set, which dates back to 1940.
ERA5 is produced by C3S and provides hourly estimates of a large number of atmospheric, land and oceanic climate variables
Scientists have said climate change combined with the emergence this year of the El Niño weather pattern, which warms the surface waters in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean, have fuelled recent record-breaking temperatures.
“The unprecedented temperatures for the time of year observed in September — after a record-hot summer — have broken records by an extraordinary amount. The extreme month has pushed 2023 into the dubious honour of first place — on track to be the warmest year and about 1.4°C above pre-industrial average temperatures”, C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess said in a statement.
“Two months out from COP28, the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical,” she added referring to the next UN climate change conference.
Last year wasn’t a record, though the world was 1.2°C warmer than pre-industrial times. The previous record was in 2016 and 2020 when temperatures were an average of 1.25°C higher.
The average sea surface temperature for September over 60°S-60°N reached 20.92°C, the highest on record for September and the second-highest across all months, after August 2023, C3S said.
The body’s analysis is based on billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations.
Antarctic sea ice extent remained at a record low for the time of year, while the Arctic Sea ice extent is 18% below average.
Reuters
US workers suffering under extreme heat and lack of legislation
Greek storm leaves six dead, huge damage to crops and infrastructure
Solar keeps the power pumping in Europe’s scorching summer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Labour affected in more ways than one by climate crisis
GAVIN MAGUIRE: Australia must reverse the trajectory of its energy use
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.