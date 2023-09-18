World

Russia calls on ICJ to throw out Ukraine genocide case

Ukraine brought the case just days after the Russian invasion on February 24 last year

18 September 2023 - 12:04
by Stephanie van den Berg
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The Hague — Russia called on the UN’s highest court in The Hague on Monday to throw out a case that centres on claims by Moscow that its invasion of Ukraine was carried out to prevent genocide.

The request was made at the start of hearings dealing with the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court.

Ukraine brought the case just days after the Russian invasion on February 24 last year. Kyiv argues Russia is abusing international law by saying the invasion was justified to prevent an alleged genocide in eastern Ukraine.

Russian officials continue to accuse Ukraine of committing genocide. On Monday, Russia repeated allegations that the “Russophobic and neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv” was using the 1948 Genocide Convention, to which both countries are a party, as a pretext to “drag” a case before the court.

Russia wants the case to be thrown out and says the court has no jurisdiction. The hearings, set to run until September 27, will not delve into the merits of the case and are instead focused on legal arguments about jurisdiction.

“Ukraine is not accusing Russia of committing genocide. Ukraine is also not accusing Russia of failing to prevent or punish genocide. On the contrary, Ukraine insists no genocide has occurred,” Russia’s agent to the court, Gennady Kuzmin, said in opening remarks.

“That alone should be enough to reject the case. Because according to the court’s jurisprudence, if there was no genocide, there cannot be a violation of the Genocide Convention.”

While Russia has so far ignored the ICJ’s orders to stop its military actions and the court has no way of enforcing its decisions, experts say an eventual ruling in favour of Ukraine could be important for any future reparations claims.

Reuters

North Korea’s Kim heads home after weeklong visit to Russia

US and allies worry about warming military ties between the two neighbours
World
20 hours ago

US to sanction Turkish firms over Russia sanctions

Biden administration accuses companies of supporting Moscow in its war against Ukraine
Companies
3 days ago

JOSHUA NOTT: The Sahel: a crisis we cannot afford to ignore

Without a multilateral peacekeeping effort, the region could collapse in on itself
Opinion
8 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Climate change, conflict hampering fight against ...
World
2.
Number of dead and missing grows a week after ...
World / Africa
3.
EU risks relying totally on China for batteries
World
4.
US-Iran detainee swap set for Monday
World
5.
Russia calls on ICJ to throw out Ukraine genocide ...
World

Related Articles

China mum on investigation into defence minister

World / Asia

G7 expected to announce ban on Russian diamond imports

World / Europe

North Korean leader views fighter jets at Russian aviation plant

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.