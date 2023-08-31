Russia is not causing hunger in Africa, says Kremlin

An employee unloads wheat grains inside a storage in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine. Russia quit a year-old agreement in July that had allowed Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest exporters, to ship grain from its Black Sea ports. Picture: REUTERS/VIACHESLAV MUSIIENKO
Moscow — The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia remains a reliable supplier of grain despite obstacles created by Western countries, and that food shortages in Africa have nothing to do with Moscow.
Russia quit a year-old agreement in July that had allowed Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest exporters, to ship grain from its Black Sea ports despite Russia’s invasion and military control of Ukrainian waters, and ease a surge in global prices.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked in a briefing about reported accusations by the head of Ukraine’s security council that Moscow is causing hunger in Africa, where many countries depend on imported grain.
Those accusations “are completely baseless, they are wrong and they are a deliberate distortion of reality”, Peskov said. “The shortage of grains and food shortages on the African continent have nothing to do with our country.
“Russia, even now, despite the fact that the deal itself no longer works, takes a responsible position: you know about the initiative to send free grain to the poorest countries of the African continent.”
In quitting the deal, Russia argued that Western sanctions were impeding its own food and fertiliser exports, in contravention of a separate agreement.
Since then, Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to send up to 50,000 tonnes of grain for free to each of six African countries — a quantity unlikely to make significant inroads into food shortages on the continent.
Peskov said there were no concrete results yet on a proposed scheme involving Turkey and Qatar to ship Russian grain. Russia had proposed the plan, in which Qatar would guarantee deliveries of free grain to poor countries, as an alternative to the Black Sea grain deal.
Turkey, however, has been trying to convince Moscow to return to the agreement it had brokered. Two Turkish sources told Reuters that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would meet Putin in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 4 for talks focusing on Black Sea grain exports.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Russia may well be forced into new grain deal
Grain prices could soar as Russia left high and dry
