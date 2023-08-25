Zanu-PF says it’s on target to win Zimbabwe election, but opposition is optimistic too

Zanu-PF treasurer-general Patrick Chinamasa believes the party has the Zimbabwean elections in the bag. Picture: TIMES MEDIA/FILE PHOTO
Tensions are rising in Zimbabwe as the results from the general election begin to trickle in.
The contest is a race between incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change. Image: Nolo Moima
Addressing a press conference late on Thursday in Harare, Zanu-PF treasurer-general Patrick Chinamasa said the ruling party was leading in the polls,and Zimbabweans should not listen to main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa as he “seeks to disturb the peace”.
“I want to thank the electorate for heeding the call from our president to conduct the election in a peaceful manner and not respond to provocation from the opposition,” said Chinamasa.
He said on the basis of the results the party has, Zanu-PF is on target to achieve a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. “As Zanu-PF we are also on target to achieving 60%- 65% for our president in this election,” said Chinamasa.
“The public is advised strongly not to listen to the rantings of Chamisa, he is seeking to disturb the peace. He [Chamisa] has been claiming that he won — that is a lie, a falsehood. He has also been saying he will not accept the results — he is entitled to his opinion. It’s very clear that Chamisa is seeking a breach of the peace.
“Any incitement to violence, he [Chamisa] will have to face up to law enforcement agencies,” he said.
“Given the utterances he has been making, which indicate the direction he wants to go, l am confident that law enforcement agencies are well-equipped to deal with any eventuality as far disturbing the peace is concerned.”
Parliamentary results have been trickling in since Thursday morning.
The presidency contest is a race between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa and the main opposition leader, Chamisa, of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).
On his social media page, Chamisa has been posting victory messages saying he is winning the election.
“Against all odds! We’re winning,” said a hopeful Chamisa.
“Elections results must unite us and be respected. #OnePeople.”
Zanu-PF says it’s on target to win Zimbabwe election, but opposition is optimistic too
The presidency contest is a race between Emmerson Mnangagwa and the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa
Tensions are rising in Zimbabwe as the results from the general election begin to trickle in.
Image: Nolo Moima
Addressing a press conference late on Thursday in Harare, Zanu-PF treasurer-general Patrick Chinamasa said the ruling party was leading in the polls,and Zimbabweans should not listen to main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa as he “seeks to disturb the peace”.
“I want to thank the electorate for heeding the call from our president to conduct the election in a peaceful manner and not respond to provocation from the opposition,” said Chinamasa.
He said on the basis of the results the party has, Zanu-PF is on target to achieve a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. “As Zanu-PF we are also on target to achieving 60%- 65% for our president in this election,” said Chinamasa.
“The public is advised strongly not to listen to the rantings of Chamisa, he is seeking to disturb the peace. He [Chamisa] has been claiming that he won — that is a lie, a falsehood. He has also been saying he will not accept the results — he is entitled to his opinion. It’s very clear that Chamisa is seeking a breach of the peace.
“Any incitement to violence, he [Chamisa] will have to face up to law enforcement agencies,” he said.
“Given the utterances he has been making, which indicate the direction he wants to go, l am confident that law enforcement agencies are well-equipped to deal with any eventuality as far disturbing the peace is concerned.”
Parliamentary results have been trickling in since Thursday morning.
The presidency contest is a race between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa and the main opposition leader, Chamisa, of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).
On his social media page, Chamisa has been posting victory messages saying he is winning the election.
“Against all odds! We’re winning,” said a hopeful Chamisa.
“Elections results must unite us and be respected. #OnePeople.”
Roads leading to the electoral body command centre at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare have been barricaded by the police. Riot police are also stationed outside the command centre.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Zimbabwe extends voting amid ballot delays
Vote counting continues after Zimbabwe poll delays
Zimbabwe election: Lawyer says 40 activists detained amid voting delays
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.