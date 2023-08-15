El Nino may affect wheat production in eastern Australia. Picture: 123RF/FOTOKOSTIC
Sydney — Australia’s weather bureau said on Tuesday the El Nino weather event, associated with hotter, drier weather, was likely to hit during the southern hemisphere spring, between September and November.
El Nino, characterised by elevated sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean, is associated with extreme weather phenomena, from wildfires to tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.
The World Meteorological Organisation said last month the weather pattern had emerged in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years.
However, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has yet to match the call and remains on El Nino alert, in place since June. The Bureau said the criteria for an El Nino alert had historically led to the event 70% of the time. It also maintained its long-range forecast of warmer and drier conditions across most of southern and eastern Australia from September to November.
El Nino typically suppresses rain in eastern Australia, which poses a risk to the region’s wheat crop.
Expect El Nino in spring, Australian weather bureau says
El Nino threatens to further dent Indonesian coffee crop
Climate change playing ‘huge role’ in July heatwaves
