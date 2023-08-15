World

Expect El Nino in spring, Australian weather bureau says

15 August 2023 - 09:26 Lewis Jackson
El Nino may affect wheat production in eastern Australia. Picture: 123RF/FOTOKOSTIC
El Nino may affect wheat production in eastern Australia. Picture: 123RF/FOTOKOSTIC

Sydney — Australia’s weather bureau said on Tuesday the El Nino weather event, associated with hotter, drier weather, was likely to hit during the southern hemisphere spring, between September and November.

El Nino, characterised by elevated sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean, is associated with extreme weather phenomena, from wildfires to tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.

The World Meteorological Organisation said last month the weather pattern had emerged in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years.

However, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has yet to match the call and remains on El Nino alert, in place since June. The Bureau said the criteria for an El Nino alert had historically led to the event 70% of the time. It also maintained its long-range forecast of warmer and drier conditions across most of southern and eastern Australia from September to November.

El Nino typically suppresses rain in eastern Australia, which poses a risk to the region’s wheat crop.

Reuters

El Nino threatens to further dent Indonesian coffee crop

Lower output could trigger more gains in prices that have climbed more than 40% in 2023 and hit a record high in June
World
1 day ago

Climate change playing ‘huge role’ in July heatwaves

Scientists say high temperatures would otherwise have been virtually impossible
World
3 weeks ago
