Parents killed, child injured in ‘emergency situation’ on Crimea Bridge — Russia's RIA agency
The details leading up the the incident are unknown
17 July 2023 - 06:25 Reuters
A Russian soldier. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
Two people died and their daughter was injured on the Crimea Bridge early on Monday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region in southern Russia said.
"We all saw with you on a video on the Internet a damaged car with Belgorod numbers. What information is available at the moment: a girl was injured," Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.
"The hardest thing is that her parents died, dad and mum."
Separately, Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel that local enforcement agencies will report on the causes of the situation. He added that railway operations to the peninsula will resume later on Monday morning.
