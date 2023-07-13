Global risks tilted to the downside, IMF says

Group of 20 nations urged to continue their fight against inflation, with stickiness in the price of services
13 July 2023 - 16:17 David Lawder

Washington — The IMF said on Thursday that first quarter global growth slightly outpaced projections in its April forecasts, but data since then has shown a mixed picture, with “pockets of resilience” alongside signs of slowing momentum.
The IMF said in a briefing note for a Group of 20 (G20) finance leaders meeting in India next week that manufacturing is showing weakness across G20 economies and global trade remains weak. But demand for services is strong, particularly where tourism is recovering.
The IMF did not indicate any changes to its April 2023 global GDP growth forecast of 2.8% — down from 3.4% in 2022 — but said risks are “mostly” tilted to the downside. These include the potential for an intensification of Russia’s war in Ukraine, stubborn inflation and more financial sector stress, which could disrupt markets.
The fund said inflation “seems to have peaked” in 2022, but core inflation, while also easing, remains above target in most G20 countries. Fewer supply chain disruptions and lower demand for goods mean there are likely to be disinflationary pressures.
“However, services inflation, which is now the major driver of core inflation, is expected to take longer to decline,” the IMF said. Strong consumer demand for services, buoyed by strong labour markets and the postpandemic shift in spending from goods to services, is likely to sustain these price pressures.
“On the upside, a softer-than-projected landing for output and labour markets is possible, with activity remaining resilient, inflation falling faster than anticipated and labour markets cooling through fewer vacancies rather than more unemployment,” it added.
G20 policymakers should continue their fight against inflation, tightening monetary policy in many economies and maintaining real rates above neutral until “tangible signs of inflation returning to target emerge”.
But the IMF said policymakers will need to be vigilant for signs of financial sector stress, especially those brought about by interest rate risk and property sector stresses, and may need to deploy financial policy tools to contain them. It called for “granular stress tests” for financial firms.
G20 countries also need to tighten fiscal policy to ensure debt sustainability, create fiscal space and help support disinflation by reducing aggregate demand.
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said in an accompanying blog post that her “overriding priority” is to complete a review of the IMF’s quota resources that would increase their overall size, “with mindfulness of how the global economy has evolved”, a signal that major emerging markets such as China should see increased shareholding. The fund last adjusted its shareholding in 2010, and is working to complete a review by December 15.
The IMF also warned G20 countries about the dangers that industrial policy can have in creating distortions in trade and investment, citing China’s industrial subsidies and those for green energy investment in the US and the EU.
“Such policies create the risk of fragmentation of production and of triggering retaliatory responses by trading partners,” the IMF said. “These could also hamper technological diffusion, both between major technological hubs and to developing economies.”
Instead, it called for G20 countries to “develop common perspectives on the appropriate use of subsidies”, adding that this can help improve outdated World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules and help avoid a fragmented global economy.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.