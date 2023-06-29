Titan wreckage returned to shore with presumed human remains

Reserve Bank governor Letsetja Kganyago says local interest rates will probably remain higher for longer
Ottawa — Presumed human remains and debris from the tourist submersible crushed to pieces in an undersea implosion that killed all five people aboard were recovered from the ocean bottom and brought ashore to Canada on Wednesday, the US Coast Guard said.
The possible remains and shattered bits of the submersible Titan, destroyed while diving to the century-old wreck of the Titanic, were carried to St John’s, Newfoundland, about 650km north of the accident site, by the Canadian-flagged vessel Horizon Arctic, according to the Coast Guard.
The evidence will be transported by a Coast Guard cutter to a US port for analysis and testing by a marine board of investigation, convened by the Guard this week to conduct a formal inquiry into the loss of the Titan, the agency said.
US medical professionals also “will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident”, the Coast Guard statement added.
The nature and extent of the possible remains recovered from the site were not specified.
Video from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC) showed what appeared to be the nose of the submersible and other shattered fragments wrapped in white tarp pulled up by a crane from the deck of the Horizon Arctic on Wednesday morning.
Footage also showed a shattered piece of the Titan’s hull and machinery with dangling wires being taken off the ship at St John’s, where the expedition to the Titanic had begun.
Examination of the debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that shattered the Titan earlier this month as the 22-foot vessel carried five people on a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck in the North Atlantic.
Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB), conducting its own inquiry, said its investigators had completed preliminary interviews with the crew of Titan’s Canadian-flagged surface support vessel, Polar Prince, and seized that ship’s voyage data recorder.
The TSB also said it had “inspected, documented and catalogued” all the materials recovered from the accident site before they were turned over to US authorities.
Fragments of the submersible, which had lost contact with Polar Prince about one hour and 45 minutes into a two-hour descent on June 18, were found littering the seabed at about 488m from the bow of the Titanic wreck four days later.
The discovery by a robotic deep-sea diving vehicle scrounging the ocean floor more than 3km down ended a multinational search that captured worldwide media attention and sealed the fate of the five people aboard.
Among the dead was Stockton Rush, the submersible pilot and CEO of US-based OceanGate Expeditions, which owned and operated the Titan. Also killed were the British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born businessperson Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman; and 77-year-old French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
The accident has raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions and the decision by OceanGate to forego third-party industry review and certification of Titan’s novel design.
“Our team has successfully completed offshore operations, but is still on mission and will be [demobilising] from the Horizon Arctic this morning,” Pelagic Research, which operates a robotic vehicle used in recovering the debris, said in a statement.
Reuters
Titan wreckage returned to shore with presumed human remains
The investigation into the OceanGate Expeditions disaster signals the need for regulation in extreme tourism
