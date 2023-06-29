Rising births offset decline in grey whales

Latest numbers point to surprising resilience in the world’s biggest economy but the Fed remains hawkish
It is not only the tardiness of the JSC in its disciplinary functions that raises eyebrows
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Sunrise has begun a process to evaluate proposals from the market for the use of the terminal to supply LPG
Business Day TV spoke to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Judges strike down race-conscious student enrolments at Harvard and University of North Carolina
Young Spaniard’s speedy adaptation to grass surprises all
Carmakers are getting serious about putting their electric propulsion systems into a new breed of yachts
San Francisco — The grey whale population on the North American Pacific coast fell this year to its lowest level since the late 1960s and early 1970s. But there are encouraging signs with more calves born and healthier looking animals, scientists report.
The grey whales are a majestic component of the West Coast ecosystem, visible from the coastline as they migrate thousands of kilometres between Alaskan waters and the lagoons of Baja California Sur in Mexico, where they birth and mate.
The decline has been linked to a reduced source of food in addition to human factors such as collisions with vessels and entanglements in fishing nets, experts said. The recovery may stem from whales adapting to the food shortage by finding it elsewhere.
The most recent estimate of their population is 14,526 from the 2022-23 southward winter migration, a number comparable to those of 1968-1970, among the lowest since records began in 1967, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a report published on Tuesday.
The census, derived from a visual survey taken off the central California coast, is a best estimate that falls between lower and upper confidence limits of 13,195 and 16,050.
All three of those numbers fell from a peak estimate of 28,790 in 2014-15, when confidence limits ranged from 23,6230 to 39,210. A severe drop began in 2019, when NOAA Fisheries declared an unusual mortality event (UME) as grey whale strandings surged.
Steven Swartz, who monitors grey whale migrations in Mexico for the Laguna San Ignacio Ecosystem Science Programme separately from the NOAA research, said he is optimistic over positive signs such as fewer mortalities spotted in the lagoons of Mexico, more calves than in recent years, and fewer emaciated whales.
“You always feel bad if you are a wildlife biologist and one of your focal species declines or suffers.... So to see the mortality rates come down, the birth rates come back up, even at this level at the beginning is ... a good feeling,” said Swartz.
In the San Francisco Bay, Kathi George and her colleagues from the Marine Mammal Center scout grey whales often and share data with NOAA. She said her team spotted a record high 19 grey whales in the bay this year, an unexpected rise.
“As a San Francisco Bay resident, that is a cause for celebration,” said George.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rising births offset decline in grey whales
Numbers on the North American Pacific coast fell this year to their lowest since the late 1960s and early 1970s
San Francisco — The grey whale population on the North American Pacific coast fell this year to its lowest level since the late 1960s and early 1970s. But there are encouraging signs with more calves born and healthier looking animals, scientists report.
The grey whales are a majestic component of the West Coast ecosystem, visible from the coastline as they migrate thousands of kilometres between Alaskan waters and the lagoons of Baja California Sur in Mexico, where they birth and mate.
The decline has been linked to a reduced source of food in addition to human factors such as collisions with vessels and entanglements in fishing nets, experts said. The recovery may stem from whales adapting to the food shortage by finding it elsewhere.
The most recent estimate of their population is 14,526 from the 2022-23 southward winter migration, a number comparable to those of 1968-1970, among the lowest since records began in 1967, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a report published on Tuesday.
The census, derived from a visual survey taken off the central California coast, is a best estimate that falls between lower and upper confidence limits of 13,195 and 16,050.
All three of those numbers fell from a peak estimate of 28,790 in 2014-15, when confidence limits ranged from 23,6230 to 39,210. A severe drop began in 2019, when NOAA Fisheries declared an unusual mortality event (UME) as grey whale strandings surged.
Steven Swartz, who monitors grey whale migrations in Mexico for the Laguna San Ignacio Ecosystem Science Programme separately from the NOAA research, said he is optimistic over positive signs such as fewer mortalities spotted in the lagoons of Mexico, more calves than in recent years, and fewer emaciated whales.
“You always feel bad if you are a wildlife biologist and one of your focal species declines or suffers.... So to see the mortality rates come down, the birth rates come back up, even at this level at the beginning is ... a good feeling,” said Swartz.
In the San Francisco Bay, Kathi George and her colleagues from the Marine Mammal Center scout grey whales often and share data with NOAA. She said her team spotted a record high 19 grey whales in the bay this year, an unexpected rise.
“As a San Francisco Bay resident, that is a cause for celebration,” said George.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Why a treaty to protect the world’s oceans enriches us all
Seismic survey off Australia could kill whales, says Greenpeace
Hundreds of beached whales die on Pacific archipelago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.