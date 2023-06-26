World

NEWROOM CROSSING

WATCH: The dollar’s hegemony in focus

Business Day TV spoke to companies and markets editor at Business Day, Kabelo Khumalo

26 June 2023
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Actions by the US have caused countries around the world to shift their heads from being reliant on the dollar, and have weakened the country's long-standing global supremacy. Business Day TV spoke to the companies and markets editor for Business Day, Kabelo Khumalo, for more detail.

