Xi signals ‘progress’ in talks with Blinken

Business Day TV spoke to Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta
We waste and steal multi-billions annually while people are starving
An anti-corruption academy will be set up in Pretoria
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Irba was previously limited to a maximum fine of R200,000 per misconduct charge but auditors and audit firms can now be fined millions of rand
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
The conflict in Europe is directly impacting African economies, and thus highlights the continent’s material interests in a peaceful resolution
Winner prevails by one shot over Rory McIlroy
The potential for Armageddon has its limits: the app struggles with middle-school maths and cannot say what happened last week
Beijing — China’s President Xi Jinping hailed “progress” in talks with US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Beijing on Monday, the final engagement of a closely watched trip aimed at ensuring superpower disputes do not spiral into conflict.
Blinken, the first holder of his post to meet the Chinese leader since 2018, strode towards Xi with his hand outstretched at the Great Hall of the People, a venue China often uses for greeting heads of state — positive signals in the choreography of diplomacy. The two shook hands, then the delegations faced each other across a conference table bedecked with pink lotus flowers, with Xi at the head and Blinken just to his right.
Their roughly 30-minute meeting could help facilitate a summit between Xi and US President Joe Biden later in the year.
Biden and Xi last met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November, pledging more frequent communication, though ties since then have deteriorated over issues ranging from Taiwan to espionage concerns.
“The two sides agreed to follow through the common understandings President Biden and I had reached in Bali. The two sides have also made progress and reached the agreement on some specific issues. This is very good,” Xi told Blinken at the start of the meeting.
Blinken responded by saying the two countries “have an obligation and responsibility” to manage their relationship and that the US is “committed to doing that”.
His meetings in Beijing — including talks with top diplomat Wang Yi and foreign minister Qin Gang — have been “candid and constructive,” he added.
It was not immediately clear from Xi’s remarks or previous readouts of Blinken’s meetings exactly what progress had been made
Chinese state media said Xi told Blinken in the otherwise closed-door talks that China “hopes to see a sound and steady China-US relationship” and believes that the two countries “can overcome various difficulties”. But he also urged the US not to “hurt China’s legitimate rights and interests”, a signal of potential flashpoints such as Taiwan, the democratic island Beijing claims as its own, which had cropped up during Blinken’s previous meetings.
Jitters
The lack of regular and open communication channels between the world’s top two economies has sent jitters around the world, and Beijing’s reluctance to engage in regular military-to-military talks with Washington has alarmed China’s neighbours.
But Xi’s comments, and the body language of the visit, appeared to signal a will to make progress, analysts said.
“China’s messaging has been pretty positive,” said Wu Xinbo, a professor and director at the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. “China showed that it still hopes to work with the US to stabilise and improve relations. I think that while China is not optimistic about Sino-US relations, it has not given up hope either.”
Earlier on Monday, Blinken underscored the importance of open communication channels to manage their competition during more than three hours of talks with Wang, which the state department called “productive”.
Describing the US-China relationship as being at a low point, Wang said the root cause is the US’s wrong perception of China. “We must take a responsible attitude towards the people, history and the world, and reverse the downward spiral of US-China relations,” Wang said during the meeting with Blinken, according to a statement released by China’s foreign ministry.
Blinken’s trip, which was postponed in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, is closely followed worldwide because a further deterioration of ties could have global implications on financial markets, trade practices and routes, and supply chains.
Beijing’s tone on Taiwan has been particularly pointed throughout Blinken’s visit. Wang said “China has no room for compromise or concessions”, according to the Chinese readout.
The US has long stuck to a policy of “strategic ambiguity” over whether it would respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan, which Beijing has refused to rule out.
When asked in 2022, Biden said Washington would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, though aides later said his comments did not reflect a policy departure from the long-standing “one China” policy.
US officials have underscored that the US does not support Taiwanese independence.
US officials have been playing down the prospect of a major breakthrough in talks, but they and analysts expect Blinken’s visit will pave the way for more bilateral meetings in coming months, including possible trips by treasury secretary Janet Yellen and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Xi signals ‘progress’ in talks with Blinken
US secretary of state’s meeting in Beijing could help facilitate a summit between Chinese and US leaders
Beijing — China’s President Xi Jinping hailed “progress” in talks with US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Beijing on Monday, the final engagement of a closely watched trip aimed at ensuring superpower disputes do not spiral into conflict.
Blinken, the first holder of his post to meet the Chinese leader since 2018, strode towards Xi with his hand outstretched at the Great Hall of the People, a venue China often uses for greeting heads of state — positive signals in the choreography of diplomacy. The two shook hands, then the delegations faced each other across a conference table bedecked with pink lotus flowers, with Xi at the head and Blinken just to his right.
Their roughly 30-minute meeting could help facilitate a summit between Xi and US President Joe Biden later in the year.
Biden and Xi last met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November, pledging more frequent communication, though ties since then have deteriorated over issues ranging from Taiwan to espionage concerns.
“The two sides agreed to follow through the common understandings President Biden and I had reached in Bali. The two sides have also made progress and reached the agreement on some specific issues. This is very good,” Xi told Blinken at the start of the meeting.
Blinken responded by saying the two countries “have an obligation and responsibility” to manage their relationship and that the US is “committed to doing that”.
His meetings in Beijing — including talks with top diplomat Wang Yi and foreign minister Qin Gang — have been “candid and constructive,” he added.
It was not immediately clear from Xi’s remarks or previous readouts of Blinken’s meetings exactly what progress had been made
Chinese state media said Xi told Blinken in the otherwise closed-door talks that China “hopes to see a sound and steady China-US relationship” and believes that the two countries “can overcome various difficulties”. But he also urged the US not to “hurt China’s legitimate rights and interests”, a signal of potential flashpoints such as Taiwan, the democratic island Beijing claims as its own, which had cropped up during Blinken’s previous meetings.
Jitters
The lack of regular and open communication channels between the world’s top two economies has sent jitters around the world, and Beijing’s reluctance to engage in regular military-to-military talks with Washington has alarmed China’s neighbours.
But Xi’s comments, and the body language of the visit, appeared to signal a will to make progress, analysts said.
“China’s messaging has been pretty positive,” said Wu Xinbo, a professor and director at the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. “China showed that it still hopes to work with the US to stabilise and improve relations. I think that while China is not optimistic about Sino-US relations, it has not given up hope either.”
Earlier on Monday, Blinken underscored the importance of open communication channels to manage their competition during more than three hours of talks with Wang, which the state department called “productive”.
Describing the US-China relationship as being at a low point, Wang said the root cause is the US’s wrong perception of China. “We must take a responsible attitude towards the people, history and the world, and reverse the downward spiral of US-China relations,” Wang said during the meeting with Blinken, according to a statement released by China’s foreign ministry.
Blinken’s trip, which was postponed in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, is closely followed worldwide because a further deterioration of ties could have global implications on financial markets, trade practices and routes, and supply chains.
Beijing’s tone on Taiwan has been particularly pointed throughout Blinken’s visit. Wang said “China has no room for compromise or concessions”, according to the Chinese readout.
The US has long stuck to a policy of “strategic ambiguity” over whether it would respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan, which Beijing has refused to rule out.
When asked in 2022, Biden said Washington would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, though aides later said his comments did not reflect a policy departure from the long-standing “one China” policy.
US officials have underscored that the US does not support Taiwanese independence.
US officials have been playing down the prospect of a major breakthrough in talks, but they and analysts expect Blinken’s visit will pave the way for more bilateral meetings in coming months, including possible trips by treasury secretary Janet Yellen and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo.
Reuters
Asian stock rally wavers as investors eye Chinese stimulus and Powell testimonies
Oil reverses gains as China growth fears outweigh production cuts
Global markets slip after shares hit 14-month high
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Meeting with Xi on the cards after Blinken meets top Chinese diplomat
Blinken and Qin hold ‘constructive’ talks in Beijing
Asian stock rally wavers as investors eye Chinese stimulus and Powell ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.