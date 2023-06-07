World

ILO budget document language puts LGBTQ protections at risk

A Western diplomat says removing some language would signal to LGBTQ people ‘in those countries that we let them struggle by themselves’

07 June 2023 - 11:01 Emma Farge
A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access adorns the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durha. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN DRAKE
A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access adorns the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durha. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN DRAKE

Geneva — A standoff has emerged over a reference to discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the budget of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), pitting a group of mostly Western countries against African and Arab states, according to six sources following the matter.

The impasse over terminology at the ILO's annual meeting in Geneva may hold up — or even prevent — approval of the body's $885m budget for 2024/25, said the sources, who include four Western diplomats, an African diplomat and a civil society official. The ILO is one of the oldest UN agencies and brings together governments, employers and workers to set labour standards.

The incident is one of several that has broken out across UN bodies in recent months, stoking concern about discrimination based on sexual orientation at a time when LGBTQ rights are being rolled back in places such as Uganda.

The situation also represents a difficult dilemma for ILO director-general Gilbert Houngbo from Togo, the body’s first African chief, who took office in October 2022 and is seeking to promote social justice.

An ILO spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The controversial paragraph in the 112-page budget lists various vulnerable groups, committing the ILO to supporting those “affected by discrimination and exclusion, including on the grounds of race, sexual orientation and gender identity; and implementing measures conducive to promoting equality of opportunity and treatment”.

A draft motion seen by Reuters backed by about 50 African and Arab countries aims to reject the wording on sexuality and gender saying it uses “non-universally agreed language”. Pakistan, speaking for the Organization of Islamic Co-operation, voiced concern that such a reference would have a “misleading normative impact” and create legal conflicts.

A Western diplomat said that removing the language “basically signals to LGBTQ people in those countries that we [collectively] let them struggle by themselves”. Another Western diplomat described the standoff as a game of “diplomatic chicken” and said that caving in could set a precedent for other UN bodies such as the World Health Organisation where similar debates have occurred.

“It is a concern that there is a differentiation of the rights of LGBTI people from other marginalised groups and consequently international human rights law is being questioned and politicised by member states,” said Gurchaten Sandhu, director of programmes at the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

Confidential discussions of the ILO's finance committee are ongoing and may have to be resolved through votes. The ILO conference that runs until June 16 is being chaired by Qatar’s labour minister, Ali bin Samikh Al Marri. 

Reuters

