World

Austrian billionaire’s jewels could be sold for more than $150m

08 May 2023 - 16:50 Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Denis Balibouse

Geneva — The 700-piece private jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten, the world’s largest and most valuable collection of its type to come to auction, could sell for more than $150m, Christie’s said on Monday.

Some of its most spectacular pieces include the 90-carat “Briolette of India” diamond necklace by Harry Winston, and the “Sunrise Ruby” and diamond ring by Cartier that is worth up to an estimated $20m.

The collection, acquired from the early 1970s until Horten’s death in 2022, also comprises more than 100 Bulgari pieces.

Horten’s collection is set to exceed the record sales at Christie’s for Elizabeth Taylor’s collection in 2011 and the Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence auction in 2019, the only two jewellery collections to have garnered more than $100m.

Christie’s said the estate proceeds of the auctions would go towards the Heidi Horten Foundation, which supports charitable causes including in the fields of healthcare and child protection.

Before agreeing to auction the collection, Christie’s said it had considered the business practices of Horten’s late first husband, German department store tycoon Helmut Horten, who during the Nazi era “purchased Jewish businesses that were sold under duress”.

“What’s important is that we have been completely transparent,” said Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewellery at Christie’s. “We are selling this collection in its identity with the name Horten. It’s not being sold as an anonymous collection.”

Christie’s said it would make a “significant contribution” from its final proceeds to Jewish organisations to advance Holocaust research and education. It did not disclose the amount.

“Of course we cannot erase history,” said Max Fawcett, head of the jewellery department at Christie’s in Geneva. “But we hope that the funds from this sale will go to do good in the future.”

Christie’s will auction 400 pieces in Geneva on Wednesday and Friday and hold an online sale. It will hold a second online sale for the remainder of the collection in November.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Downing of hypersonic missile may blow a hole in ...
World / Europe
2.
Russia launches biggest drone attack in months
World / Europe
3.
Face scans are helping to feed struggling Britons
World / Europe
4.
Gunman shot after killing eight at Texas mall
World / Americas
5.
Fighting rages in Khartoum as mediators seek end ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Art buyers coming out of the fur-lined closet again

Companies / Retail & Consumer

ALEXIA WALKER: How the pandemic is changing the art world, and fast

Life / Arts & Entertainment

ALEXIA WALKER: A look at the 2019 art market

Opinion

Christies has a US $1bn week of art sales

Archive

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.