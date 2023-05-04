US defines defence pledges to Philippines over South China Sea attack

With the US Federal Reserve signalling a rate hike pause in June, investors remain wary of an economic downturn and a likely recession
The leaders of the rival armies should be pressured to yield to civilian rule
The cost of green peppers has jumped 16% over the past month
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The retail group lowers payout ratio after a tough year amid ongoing load-shedding and the Ekuseni plan
Asset manager says futures market is pricing in two more 25 basis point rate hikes with chances of more beyond that
A lack of co-ordination and a cohesive approach prevents SA from making the most of abundant green resources
The guidelines issued refer specifically to assaults in the waters, including on the country’s coast guard
Player says team is mentally tougher than last year and focus is on preparation
Discover the cutting-edge vessels redefining luxury on the high seas, from eco-conscious giants to extravagant charters
Manila — The US has laid out in clear terms the extent of its defence treaty commitments to the Philippines, issuing new guidelines that refer specifically to attacks in the South China Sea, including on its coast guard.
The six-page “bilateral defence guidelines” agreed in Washington on Wednesday follow a renewed push under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to update the Mutual Defence Treaty with the former colonial ruler, amid increased tension and maritime confrontation with China.
The guidelines were a first since the treaty was signed in 1951 and follow scores of Philippine diplomatic protests in the past year over what it calls China’s “aggressive” actions and threats against its coast guard.
The guidelines read the bilateral treaty commitments would be invoked if either is attacked specifically in the South China Sea and if coast guard vessels are the target.
It was also updated to include references to modern forms of warfare, including “grey zone tactics”, which China is accused of using to assert its claims to sovereignty. The guidelines did not mention China specifically.
“Recognising that threats may arise in several domains — including land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace — and take the form of asymmetric, hybrid, and irregular warfare and grey-zone tactics, the guidelines chart a way forward to build interoperability in both conventional and non-conventional domains,” according to the Pentagon.
The South China Sea, a waterway vital to global trade, has become a major flashpoint in the increasingly testy relationship between China and the US.
The guidelines send a “warning” to China against targeting the Philippine coast guard said Rommel Ong, former vice-commander of the Philippine navy and a professor at the Ateneo School of Government.
Julio Amador, head of the Foundation for the National Interest, a Manila-based think-tank focusing on strategic and security issues, said of the security guidelines “It’s clear that it will give China some pause.”
China’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it opposes the use of bilateral defence treaties to interfere in the South China Sea, which “should not be a hunting ground for external forces”.
The guidelines were released during visit to Washington this week by Marcos, which included talks with counterpart Joe Biden.
Marcos also met defence secretary Lloyd Austin, who told him “we will always have your back, in the South China Sea or elsewhere in the region”.
Ties with the US have deepened under Marcos, who in February granted its military access to more of his country’s bases, prompting accusations from China that the deal was “stoking the fire” of regional tension.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US defines defence pledges to Philippines over South China Sea attack
The guidelines issued refer specifically to assaults in the waters, including on the country’s coast guard
Manila — The US has laid out in clear terms the extent of its defence treaty commitments to the Philippines, issuing new guidelines that refer specifically to attacks in the South China Sea, including on its coast guard.
The six-page “bilateral defence guidelines” agreed in Washington on Wednesday follow a renewed push under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to update the Mutual Defence Treaty with the former colonial ruler, amid increased tension and maritime confrontation with China.
The guidelines were a first since the treaty was signed in 1951 and follow scores of Philippine diplomatic protests in the past year over what it calls China’s “aggressive” actions and threats against its coast guard.
The guidelines read the bilateral treaty commitments would be invoked if either is attacked specifically in the South China Sea and if coast guard vessels are the target.
It was also updated to include references to modern forms of warfare, including “grey zone tactics”, which China is accused of using to assert its claims to sovereignty. The guidelines did not mention China specifically.
“Recognising that threats may arise in several domains — including land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace — and take the form of asymmetric, hybrid, and irregular warfare and grey-zone tactics, the guidelines chart a way forward to build interoperability in both conventional and non-conventional domains,” according to the Pentagon.
The South China Sea, a waterway vital to global trade, has become a major flashpoint in the increasingly testy relationship between China and the US.
The guidelines send a “warning” to China against targeting the Philippine coast guard said Rommel Ong, former vice-commander of the Philippine navy and a professor at the Ateneo School of Government.
Julio Amador, head of the Foundation for the National Interest, a Manila-based think-tank focusing on strategic and security issues, said of the security guidelines “It’s clear that it will give China some pause.”
China’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it opposes the use of bilateral defence treaties to interfere in the South China Sea, which “should not be a hunting ground for external forces”.
The guidelines were released during visit to Washington this week by Marcos, which included talks with counterpart Joe Biden.
Marcos also met defence secretary Lloyd Austin, who told him “we will always have your back, in the South China Sea or elsewhere in the region”.
Ties with the US have deepened under Marcos, who in February granted its military access to more of his country’s bases, prompting accusations from China that the deal was “stoking the fire” of regional tension.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US and Philippines follow China’s drills with largest war games in 30 years
Philippines names four more military bases for US use under defence pact
Philippines protests over China’s use of laser at sea
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.