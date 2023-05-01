World Bank launches more robust, transparent business climate rankings

Market activity was muted on Friday due to the long weekend
Promises of renewal made during the pandemic have so far not been delivered for the majority of workers worldwide
Parliament’s public accounts committee to raise allegations by former CEO André de Ruyter
Pravin Gordhan will discuss impasse over Transnet locomotives with his Chinese counterparts
High inflation, elevated interest rates and cash shortages are risks on operations
The Federal Reserve is expected to continue tightening, putting more pressure on the rand
We highlight six projects working for change, and examine how meaningful corporate CSI partnerships can have a significant impact on children’s education and development
The bank scrapped previous rankings after it was revealed staff were pressured to alter data
While Chiefs are flagging, big rivals Pirates continued their impressive form with victory over TS Galaxy
Esteban Ocon’s ‘shambolic’ pit stop when he nearly ran into people near the end of the race prompts the FIA to review procedures
Washington — The World Bank on Monday unveiled new methodology and improved safeguards for assessing the business climate in up to 180 countries after embarrassing revelations of data irregularities and favouritism towards China forced it to cancel its flagship rankings two years ago.
The bank scrapped its Doing Business rankings in September 2021, citing internal audits and an independent probe that found senior World Bank leaders had pressured staff to alter data to favour China. It cited data irregularities that also boosted rankings of other countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan.
A pilot edition of the new replacement annual series called Business Ready would be published in the northern hemisphere spring of 2024, covering an initial group of 54 economies in Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa, the bank said.
More countries will be added in the next two years as the bank refines its methodology and ramps up the new project, which aims to help countries attract investment and boost jobs and productivity to accelerate development.
“Business Ready ... reflects a more balanced and transparent approach toward evaluating a country’s business and investment climate,” the bank said.
World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill said the new approach enabled “a fuller and sharper measure of the investment climate of countries,” something he said was badly needed in a global economy in the midst of a generalised slowdown.
Business Ready was shaped by recommendations from World Bank experts, governments, the private sector and civil society groups, and includes for the first time worker rights, as defined by the International Labour Organisation, while acknowledging that regulation can also have positive aspects.
“The main thing that went wrong was the data integrity of Doing Business was compromised,” said Norman Loayza, director of the World Bank’s Indicators Group, which leads the project. “The main point for us is that we need to ensure data integrity and we have a very comprehensive approach to do that.”
Data transparency
To ensure full transparency, Loayza said the bank would publish all collected data — raw data, scores and the calculations used to obtain the scores — from private sector contributors, as well as from surveys of entrepreneurs, company owners and managers.
The bank will also make available the tools needed by outsiders to replicate the results of the data assessments.
But World Bank officials were still debating whether to revive the business climate rankings that were at the heart of the Doing Business controversy or produce an overall index, Loayza said, with a decision expected before the first report.
Loayza said that while the rankings were criticised for encouraging political pressure to try to lift country scores, they also helped spur nearly 4,000 regulatory reforms in developing and developed economies over the past two decades.
He said the new project focuses on 10 topics covering the life cycle of a business, including business entry, utility services, labour, dispute resolution, market competition, taxation and insolvency — another move aimed at addressing criticism of the earlier product.
“We take into account not only the perspective of the private entrepreneur, but also the perspective of workers, consumers and other market participants,” he said, citing the inclusion of factors such as worker safety, environmental sustainability and market competition.
To lay out the new approach, the bank published two essential documents: a Business Ready manual and guide, specifying detailed protocols and safeguards, including how the bank interacts with governments and lines of approval, as well as a methodology handbook on its indicators and scoring methodology.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
World Bank launches more robust, transparent business climate rankings
The bank scrapped previous rankings after it was revealed staff were pressured to alter data
Washington — The World Bank on Monday unveiled new methodology and improved safeguards for assessing the business climate in up to 180 countries after embarrassing revelations of data irregularities and favouritism towards China forced it to cancel its flagship rankings two years ago.
The bank scrapped its Doing Business rankings in September 2021, citing internal audits and an independent probe that found senior World Bank leaders had pressured staff to alter data to favour China. It cited data irregularities that also boosted rankings of other countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan.
A pilot edition of the new replacement annual series called Business Ready would be published in the northern hemisphere spring of 2024, covering an initial group of 54 economies in Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa, the bank said.
More countries will be added in the next two years as the bank refines its methodology and ramps up the new project, which aims to help countries attract investment and boost jobs and productivity to accelerate development.
“Business Ready ... reflects a more balanced and transparent approach toward evaluating a country’s business and investment climate,” the bank said.
World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill said the new approach enabled “a fuller and sharper measure of the investment climate of countries,” something he said was badly needed in a global economy in the midst of a generalised slowdown.
Business Ready was shaped by recommendations from World Bank experts, governments, the private sector and civil society groups, and includes for the first time worker rights, as defined by the International Labour Organisation, while acknowledging that regulation can also have positive aspects.
“The main thing that went wrong was the data integrity of Doing Business was compromised,” said Norman Loayza, director of the World Bank’s Indicators Group, which leads the project. “The main point for us is that we need to ensure data integrity and we have a very comprehensive approach to do that.”
Data transparency
To ensure full transparency, Loayza said the bank would publish all collected data — raw data, scores and the calculations used to obtain the scores — from private sector contributors, as well as from surveys of entrepreneurs, company owners and managers.
The bank will also make available the tools needed by outsiders to replicate the results of the data assessments.
But World Bank officials were still debating whether to revive the business climate rankings that were at the heart of the Doing Business controversy or produce an overall index, Loayza said, with a decision expected before the first report.
Loayza said that while the rankings were criticised for encouraging political pressure to try to lift country scores, they also helped spur nearly 4,000 regulatory reforms in developing and developed economies over the past two decades.
He said the new project focuses on 10 topics covering the life cycle of a business, including business entry, utility services, labour, dispute resolution, market competition, taxation and insolvency — another move aimed at addressing criticism of the earlier product.
“We take into account not only the perspective of the private entrepreneur, but also the perspective of workers, consumers and other market participants,” he said, citing the inclusion of factors such as worker safety, environmental sustainability and market competition.
To lay out the new approach, the bank published two essential documents: a Business Ready manual and guide, specifying detailed protocols and safeguards, including how the bank interacts with governments and lines of approval, as well as a methodology handbook on its indicators and scoring methodology.
Reuters
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: New vehicle sales and Absa PMI will be in focus
World Bank warns of ‘lost decade’ of growth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GRAY MAGUIRE: SA government is paying lip service to just energy transition plan
EDITORIAL: Ramokgopa’s coal plant refurbishment plan will cost us dearly
Funding squeeze is sinking Sub-Saharan Africa, says IMF
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: World Bank warning spells bad news for SA economy
XHANTI PAYI: Africa’s sustainability projects help to protect the future
Let’s bond over green bonds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.