WHO dismisses Fijian doctor after sexual misconduct findings

Dismissal follows an investigation prompted by a complaint by a junior British doctor

24 April 2023 - 18:18 Emma Farge
Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Geneva — The World Health Organisation said on Monday it had dismissed one of its senior managers for sexual misconduct after an investigation prompted by a complaint by a junior British doctor.

“Temo Waqanivalu has been dismissed from WHO after findings of sexual misconduct against him and corresponding disciplinary process,” WHO spokesperson Marcia Poole said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Waqanivalu, a Fijian doctor who headed a unit on noncommunicable diseases at the global health agency’s Geneva headquarters, did not immediately respond to a request to comment via telephone or email.

A source familiar with the proceedings said Waqanivalu had denied the allegations throughout the investigation.

“Sexual misconduct of any kind by anyone working for WHO — be it as staff, consultant, partner — is unacceptable,” Poole added in the statement.

Waqanivalu could appeal internally to the WHO and, failing that, to a tribunal at the International Labour Organization, Poole said.

Dr Rosie James, who works for England’s National Health Service, made her complaint in a Twitter message in October last year.

Report notes bullying and sexual harassment in Dutch parliament

In 2022, the Dutch government named a commissioner to tackle sexual violence and misconduct in the workplace
What this sex scandal says about business culture

UK’s Confederation of Business Industry stretches belatedly to repair the damage
UK business lobby fires its chief after sexual harassment claims

Confederation of British Industry rocked by UK government distancing and members mulling withdrawal
Harvey Weinstein gets another 16 years in prison for rape

The charges stemmed from an assault on a former model and actress, identified in court as Jane Doe 1, at a Los Angeles hotel 10 years ago
NICOLE FRITZ: Judiciary fails to get it right over issues of sexual harassment

Recent cases betray a lack of gravitas in dealing with such charges
