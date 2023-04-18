Blinken warns Sudan’s rivals after US convoy attacked

Spot gold and gold futures both rise by 0.3%
UK’s Confederation of Business Industry stretches belatedly to repair the damage
Ruling ends denial of health care to migrants, regardless of their nationality or documentation status
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Bank Zero has partnered with fintech company iKhokha to provide business customers with a point-of-sale device at zero monthly rental fee
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Activists report surge in threats against gay community members
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
Lesley Lokko is the first African woman to curate the Venice Biennale of Architecture, which this year looks to the continent for the future
Khartoum — A US diplomatic convoy came under fire in Sudan in an apparent attack by fighters linked to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, calling the incident “reckless” and “irresponsible”.
Fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary RSF that erupted on Saturday has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800, UN envoy Volker Perthes said. The power struggle has derailed a shift to civilian rule and raised fears of a wider conflict.
Blinken, speaking in Japan, said the diplomatic convoy that came under fire on Monday was flying US flags and all in the convoy were safe. The shooting prompted a direct warning from Blinken, who separately telephoned RSF leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, and Sudan’s army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to tell them that any danger posed to American diplomats was unacceptable.
“We have deep concerns about the overall security environment,” Blinken told a news conference at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Japan. He urged both leaders to agree to a ceasefire and said they had a responsibility to “ensure the safety and wellbeing of civilians, diplomatic personnel, and humanitarian workers”, the US state department said.
RSF’s Hemedti said he had “discussed pressing issues” with Blinken during their call and more talks were planned. “We will have another call to continue dialogue and work hand in hand to forge a brighter future for our nations,” Hemedti, whose whereabouts have not been disclosed since the fighting began, said in a post on Twitter.
The battling factions have both claimed to have made gains amid air strikes and fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and strife across the country. The violence has cut power and water in Khartoum and smoke has been hanging over the city amid a clamour of air strikes, artillery fire and shooting.
Perthes, the UN envoy to Sudan, said on Monday the two sides showed no signs of being willing to negotiate. “The two sides who are fighting are not giving the impression that they want mediation for a peace between them right away,” he told reporters by video link from Khartoum.
He said the rivals had agreed a three-hour humanitarian truce but fighting continued despite the promises of calm.
The clashes in Khartoum and its adjoining cities of Omdurman and Bahri are the worst in decades and risks tearing Sudan between two military factions that had shared power during a rocky political transition. Army chief Burhan heads a ruling council installed after a 2021 coup and the 2019 ousting of veteran leader Omar Bashir during mass protests. RSF leader Hemedti is his deputy.
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates were working on a ceasefire proposal for Sudan, two Egyptian security sources said. Cairo is the most important backer of Sudan's armed forces, while Hemedti has cultivated ties with foreign powers including the United Arab Emirates and Russia.
In a speech broadcast by Egyptian state television late on Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he was in regular contact with the army and RSF to “encourage them to accept a ceasefire and spare the blood of the Sudanese people”.
The army’s media office said Burhan would pardon RSF officers and soldiers who surrender and “lay down their arms”. Those that do would be absorbed into the armed forces, it said. Burhan on Monday branded the RSF a rebel group and ordered it dissolved. Hemedti called the army chief “a radical Islamist who is bombing civilians from the air”.
The eruption of fighting followed rising tensions over the RSF’s integration into the military. Under an internationally backed civilian transition plan, the RSF was shortly due to merge with the army.
In comments to Sky News, Burhan said he was secure in a presidential guest house within the defence ministry compound. While the army is larger and has air power, the RSF is widely deployed in neighbourhoods of Khartoum and other cities, giving neither faction the edge for a quick victory.
The violence could destabilise a volatile region and play into competition for influence there between Russia and the US, and among regional powers that have courted different actors in Sudan.
UN chief Antonio Guterres urged a return to calm, saying an already precarious humanitarian situation was now catastrophic and UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said fighting had shuttered many aid programmes.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Blinken warns Sudan’s rivals after US convoy attacked
Khartoum — A US diplomatic convoy came under fire in Sudan in an apparent attack by fighters linked to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, calling the incident “reckless” and “irresponsible”.
Fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary RSF that erupted on Saturday has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800, UN envoy Volker Perthes said. The power struggle has derailed a shift to civilian rule and raised fears of a wider conflict.
Blinken, speaking in Japan, said the diplomatic convoy that came under fire on Monday was flying US flags and all in the convoy were safe. The shooting prompted a direct warning from Blinken, who separately telephoned RSF leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, and Sudan’s army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to tell them that any danger posed to American diplomats was unacceptable.
“We have deep concerns about the overall security environment,” Blinken told a news conference at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Japan. He urged both leaders to agree to a ceasefire and said they had a responsibility to “ensure the safety and wellbeing of civilians, diplomatic personnel, and humanitarian workers”, the US state department said.
RSF’s Hemedti said he had “discussed pressing issues” with Blinken during their call and more talks were planned. “We will have another call to continue dialogue and work hand in hand to forge a brighter future for our nations,” Hemedti, whose whereabouts have not been disclosed since the fighting began, said in a post on Twitter.
The battling factions have both claimed to have made gains amid air strikes and fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and strife across the country. The violence has cut power and water in Khartoum and smoke has been hanging over the city amid a clamour of air strikes, artillery fire and shooting.
Perthes, the UN envoy to Sudan, said on Monday the two sides showed no signs of being willing to negotiate. “The two sides who are fighting are not giving the impression that they want mediation for a peace between them right away,” he told reporters by video link from Khartoum.
He said the rivals had agreed a three-hour humanitarian truce but fighting continued despite the promises of calm.
The clashes in Khartoum and its adjoining cities of Omdurman and Bahri are the worst in decades and risks tearing Sudan between two military factions that had shared power during a rocky political transition. Army chief Burhan heads a ruling council installed after a 2021 coup and the 2019 ousting of veteran leader Omar Bashir during mass protests. RSF leader Hemedti is his deputy.
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates were working on a ceasefire proposal for Sudan, two Egyptian security sources said. Cairo is the most important backer of Sudan's armed forces, while Hemedti has cultivated ties with foreign powers including the United Arab Emirates and Russia.
In a speech broadcast by Egyptian state television late on Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he was in regular contact with the army and RSF to “encourage them to accept a ceasefire and spare the blood of the Sudanese people”.
The army’s media office said Burhan would pardon RSF officers and soldiers who surrender and “lay down their arms”. Those that do would be absorbed into the armed forces, it said. Burhan on Monday branded the RSF a rebel group and ordered it dissolved. Hemedti called the army chief “a radical Islamist who is bombing civilians from the air”.
The eruption of fighting followed rising tensions over the RSF’s integration into the military. Under an internationally backed civilian transition plan, the RSF was shortly due to merge with the army.
In comments to Sky News, Burhan said he was secure in a presidential guest house within the defence ministry compound. While the army is larger and has air power, the RSF is widely deployed in neighbourhoods of Khartoum and other cities, giving neither faction the edge for a quick victory.
The violence could destabilise a volatile region and play into competition for influence there between Russia and the US, and among regional powers that have courted different actors in Sudan.
UN chief Antonio Guterres urged a return to calm, saying an already precarious humanitarian situation was now catastrophic and UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said fighting had shuttered many aid programmes.
Reuters
Sudan’s army says paramilitary force raises risk of confrontation
Protests planned as Sudan’s army commits to transition deal
We are working hard to get off the greylist, Cyril Ramaphosa says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Members of rival faction are ‘rebels’, Sudan’s ruling council says
MTN restores internet in Sudan as countrywide battles claim scores
Sudan in chaos as military rivals face off in power struggle
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.