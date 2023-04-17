Business Day TV spoke to Unum's hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
Beijing — China condemns US sanctions on Chinese firms and individuals over their alleged involvement in fentanyl trade, and has lodged representations with Washington, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
“China, in the spirit of humanitarianism, has been trying to help the US as best it can,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.
Wang said repeated moves by the US to impose sanctions “seriously undermines” bilateral co-operation in drug control.
Washington on Friday imposed sanctions on two entities based in China and four Chinese nationals, accusing them of supplying precursor chemicals to drug cartels in Mexico for the production of illicit fentanyl intended for the US.Reuters
China condemns US sanctions on those allegedly involved in fentanyl trade
Washington has imposed sanctions on two entities based in China and four Chinese nationals, accusing them of supplying chemicals to drug cartels in Mexico
Reuters
