UN to vote on asking top court to define state duties on climate change

Vanuatu's four-year campaign leads to a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice to deliver climate justice and clarify international law

29 March 2023 - 10:39 Valerie Volcovici
Washington — The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday will vote whether to ask the world’s top court to define the obligations of states to combat climate change, a legal opinion that could drive countries to take stronger measures and clarify international law.

The resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has made it to the UNGA after a four-year campaign led by the Republic of Vanuatu. It was inspired by Pacific Island law students who want the international legal system to deliver climate justice.

An advisory opinion by the court, a judicial organ of the UN, would not be binding in any jurisdiction, but could underpin future climate negotiations by clarifying financial obligations countries have on climate change, helping states revise and enhance national climate plans submitted to the Paris Agreement, as well as strengthening domestic policies and legislation.

Vanuatu climate minister Ralph Regenvanu said the resolution has 121 country cosponsors, allowing it to pass with a simple majority if no other country raises objections. As of Tuesday, Vanuatu diplomats were still trying to win support from China and the US, or at least to convince the two biggest greenhouse-gas emitting countries not to raise objections.

“The very first thing we hope to see [on Wednesday] is that there is a consensus, because that will provide an indication to the court of the importance the world puts on this question and the opinion it will be giving,” Regenvanu told Reuters.

The South Pacific Island nation has been a victim of climate-fuelled cyclones, including two category-four cyclones this month that has left 10% of its population still in evacuation centres.

This month, US special envoy on climate change John Kerry said in response to a Reuters query the US supported efforts to address the issue of loss and damage, and the costs incurred from climate-fuelled weather extremes or impacts, but that Vanuatu “jumped ahead” by trying to bring the question to the UN court.

“The US has concerns with the language and the way it’s been written,” Kerry said. “It’s not a question of support, not support; it’s a question of whether or ... if it is taken up by the court — that it produces something that’s going to be constructive and fair.”

ClientEarth lawyer Sam Hunter-Jones said that as climate-related litigation ramps up worldwide — with over 2,000 taken up in courts — an ICJ opinion is needed.

If the UN passes the resolution, it could take the ICJ about 18 months to issue an advisory opinion, with countries submitting input over the next year.

Reuters

