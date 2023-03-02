World

Developed economies ‘should look south for inflation lessons’

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures, including the political pressure that often follows policy tightening

02 March 2023 - 16:26 Thuletho Zwane

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says advanced economies would do well to look to the south for lessons as central bankers around the word grapple with high inflation and debt costs.  

In an article published in March edition of the IMF’s Finance & Development magazine, Kganyago said emerging markets such as SA had for some time been dealing with inflation drifting above targets, unlike developed countries whose monetary policy and public dialogue about economic policy had for decades centred on zero interest rates and low inflation. ..

