Researchers sound the alarm over plastic use in G20 countries

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
President should hang his head in shame that he has allowed our country and economy to deteriorate to the stage of a greylisting
A strike notice delivered to the department of public service & administration warned that government employees would strike if workers’ demands for a 10% wage increase were not met
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
The Botswana-based supermarket chain has appointed a firm to advise it on raising new capital as its debt exceeds it assets
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The 12-point plan calls for a ceasefire and gradual de-escalation by both sides
Proteas head coach will be looking to display signs of a turnaround against a promising West Indies side
The move comes as several nations impose deadlines to phase out petrol-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
Singapore — Plastic use in Group of 20 (G20) countries is on course to nearly double by the middle of the century unless a comprehensive and legally binding global treaty to curb consumption is drawn up, according to research published on Monday.
Existing programmes to boost recycling or cut single-use plastic consumption only “scratched the surface” and a more comprehensive global plan is required, according to Back to Blue, a research group run by the Economist Impact think-tank and the Nippon Foundation, a private philanthropic organisation.
The UN kicked off negotiations on an agreement to tackle plastic pollution in Uruguay in November, with the aim of drawing up a legally binding treaty by the end of next year. As many as 175 countries have signed up to the talks.
However, if negotiations fail, annual plastic production in G20 countries could rise to 451-million tonnes by 2050 according to current rates of growth, Back to Blue said — up nearly three-quarters from 2019.
“There should be no illusions that the treaty negotiations will be anything but difficult and treacherous,” the research group said. “The chances of failure — not just that no treaty emerges but one that is too weak to reverse the plastic tide — are considerable.”
It called for a more aggressive ban on single-use plastic with higher production taxes and mandatory schemes to make firms responsible for the entire lifespan of their products, including recycling and disposal.
The combined measures could limit annual consumption to 325-million tonnes by 2050, Back to Blue said, but that would still be up by a quarter compared to 2019, and the equivalent of 238-million filled rubbish trucks.
Among the G20 countries that have yet to introduce national bans on single-use plastic products are Brazil, the US, Indonesia and Turkey, the report reads.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Researchers sound the alarm over plastic use in G20 countries
Consumption is on track to nearly double by 2050 unless a global treaty to curb production is drawn up, paper reads
Singapore — Plastic use in Group of 20 (G20) countries is on course to nearly double by the middle of the century unless a comprehensive and legally binding global treaty to curb consumption is drawn up, according to research published on Monday.
Existing programmes to boost recycling or cut single-use plastic consumption only “scratched the surface” and a more comprehensive global plan is required, according to Back to Blue, a research group run by the Economist Impact think-tank and the Nippon Foundation, a private philanthropic organisation.
The UN kicked off negotiations on an agreement to tackle plastic pollution in Uruguay in November, with the aim of drawing up a legally binding treaty by the end of next year. As many as 175 countries have signed up to the talks.
However, if negotiations fail, annual plastic production in G20 countries could rise to 451-million tonnes by 2050 according to current rates of growth, Back to Blue said — up nearly three-quarters from 2019.
“There should be no illusions that the treaty negotiations will be anything but difficult and treacherous,” the research group said. “The chances of failure — not just that no treaty emerges but one that is too weak to reverse the plastic tide — are considerable.”
It called for a more aggressive ban on single-use plastic with higher production taxes and mandatory schemes to make firms responsible for the entire lifespan of their products, including recycling and disposal.
The combined measures could limit annual consumption to 325-million tonnes by 2050, Back to Blue said, but that would still be up by a quarter compared to 2019, and the equivalent of 238-million filled rubbish trucks.
Among the G20 countries that have yet to introduce national bans on single-use plastic products are Brazil, the US, Indonesia and Turkey, the report reads.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nampak slashes job cuts to 20 after Numsa talks
Mpact looks to profit from boom in fruit exports
No end in sight for Nampak shareholders’ suffering
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.