World

Researchers sound the alarm over plastic use in G20 countries

Consumption is on track to nearly double by 2050 unless a global treaty to curb production is drawn up, paper reads

27 February 2023 - 08:05 Reuters
Picture: 123RF/HUGUETTE ROE
Picture: 123RF/HUGUETTE ROE

Singapore — Plastic use in Group of 20 (G20) countries is on course to nearly double by the middle of the century unless a comprehensive and legally binding global treaty to curb consumption is drawn up, according to research published on Monday.

Existing programmes to boost recycling or cut single-use plastic consumption only “scratched the surface” and a more comprehensive global plan is required, according to Back to Blue, a research group run by the Economist Impact think-tank and the Nippon Foundation, a private philanthropic organisation.

The UN kicked off negotiations on an agreement to tackle plastic pollution in Uruguay in November, with the aim of drawing up a legally binding treaty by the end of next year. As many as 175 countries have signed up to the talks.

However, if negotiations fail, annual plastic production in G20 countries could rise to 451-million tonnes by 2050 according to current rates of growth, Back to Blue said — up nearly three-quarters from 2019.

“There should be no illusions that the treaty negotiations will be anything but difficult and treacherous,” the research group said. “The chances of failure — not just that no treaty emerges but one that is too weak to reverse the plastic tide — are considerable.”

It called for a more aggressive ban on single-use plastic with higher production taxes and mandatory schemes to make firms responsible for the entire lifespan of their products, including recycling and disposal.

The combined measures could limit annual consumption to 325-million tonnes by 2050, Back to Blue said, but that would still be up by a quarter compared to 2019, and the equivalent of 238-million filled rubbish trucks.

Among the G20 countries that have yet to introduce national bans on single-use plastic products are Brazil, the US, Indonesia and Turkey, the report reads.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Putin casts war as a battle for Russia’s survival
World / Europe
2.
US warns China against providing Russia with arms
World
3.
Scores of migrants die in Italian shipwreck
World / Europe
4.
G20 finance ministers condemn Russia for war but ...
World / Europe
5.
‘Dilbert’ cartoon dropped after racist rant by ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Nampak slashes job cuts to 20 after Numsa talks

Companies

Mpact looks to profit from boom in fruit exports

Companies / Industrials

No end in sight for Nampak shareholders’ suffering

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.