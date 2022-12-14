In currency markets, the dollar fell again after tumbling against a range of major currencies on Tuesday
Mexico City — Climate change will accelerate humanitarian crises around the world in 2023, adding to the issues created by armed conflict and economic downturns, according to a study by the NGO International Rescue Committee (IRC).
The agency, based in New York and led by former UK politician David Miliband, flagged that the number of people in humanitarian need has skyrocketed in the last decade, approaching 339.2-million vs the 81-million seen in 2014.
Climate change is among the key factors accelerating humanitarian emergencies, the IRC noted, though the 20 countries on its “Emergency Watchlist” — like Haiti and Afghanistan — contribute just 2% to global CO2 emissions.
The report noted that “2022 has shown that the role of climate change in accelerating the global humanitarian crisis is undeniable”.
It pointed to record-long periods of rains, which has “brought catastrophic food insecurity to Somalia and Ethiopia” and killed thousands in Pakistan.
The IRC also flagged the need to more “proactively invest in climate change prevention and mitigation”.
Meanwhile, food insecurity is already rife due to growing conflict as well as the economic crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.
In addition, the gap between humanitarian needs and its financing has grown to a global deficit of $27bn as of November 2022.
“Donors are failing to respond proportionately,” the report said. “The result is that communities affected by the crisis are unable to access the services they need to survive, recover and rebuild.”
The study — titled “Emergency Watchlist 2023” — also highlighted that the number of people forced to flee their homes has risen to more than 100-million today, up from 60-million in 2014, with Venezuela among the biggest drivers.
Reuters
Climate change to worsen global humanitarian crises in 2023, says NGO
The International Rescue Committee says the number of people in humanitarian need has skyrocketed to almost 339.2-million (compared to 81-million in 2014)
