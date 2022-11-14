G7 wants to profit from suffering, say critics of Global Shield plan

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
The lack of capital injection is one of the reasons why vast tracks of communal land lie barren and unploughed
Industry could create 1.4-million jobs, says presidency spokesperson
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Business Day TV talks to Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital Partners and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Bill Burns also said to have raised prisoner swap with Putin’s spy chief at meeting in Ankara
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
Sharm el-Sheikh — A Group of Seven (G7) plan dubbed “Global Shield” to provide funding to countries suffering climate disasters was launched at the UN COP27 summit on Monday, though some questioned the effectiveness of the proposed scheme.
Co-ordinated by G7 president Germany and the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) group of climate-threatened countries, it aims to rapidly provide prearranged insurance and disaster protection funding after events such as floods, droughts and hurricanes.
Backed by €170m in funding from Germany and €40m from other donors including Denmark and Ireland, the Global Shield will in the next few months develop support to be deployed in countries including Pakistan, Ghana, Fiji and Senegal when events occur.
Some countries and campaigners were cautious, however, concerned that it risks damaging efforts to secure a substantive deal on financial help for so-called “loss and damage” — the UN jargon for irreparable damage wrought by global warming.
German development minister Svenja Schulze said the Global Shield aims to complement, not replace, progress on loss and damage.
“It is not a kind of tactic to avoid formal negotiation on loss and damage funding arrangements here,” Schulze said. “Global Shield isn’t the one and only solution for loss and damage. Certainly not. We need a broad range of solutions.”
Some research suggests that by 2030, vulnerable countries could face $580bn per year in climate-linked “loss and damage”.
Ghana finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who chairs the V20 group, called the creation of the Global Shield “long overdue”.
Yet some vulnerable countries questioned the scheme’s focus on insurance, with insurance premiums adding another cost to cash-strapped countries that have low carbon emissions and contribute least to the causes of climate change.
“We are not yet persuaded, especially of the insurance elements,” Avinash Persaud, special envoy on climate finance to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, told Reuters. “Using insurance is a method in which the victim pays, just in instalments in the beginning,” he said, adding that loss and damage finance should be grant-based.
It was not immediately clear how much of the Global Shield funding announced so far is in grant form.
Michai Robertson, a negotiator for the Alliance of Small Island States — which is championing calls for a new UN loss and damage fund in the talks this week — said even subsidised insurance premiums could enable insurance companies in wealthy countries to profit off poor and vulnerable nations’ suffering.
“There’s an inherent injustice about them profiting off of our loss and damage,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
G7 wants to profit from suffering, say critics of Global Shield plan
Governments and campaigners question the costs of insurance and disaster protection funding
Sharm el-Sheikh — A Group of Seven (G7) plan dubbed “Global Shield” to provide funding to countries suffering climate disasters was launched at the UN COP27 summit on Monday, though some questioned the effectiveness of the proposed scheme.
Co-ordinated by G7 president Germany and the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) group of climate-threatened countries, it aims to rapidly provide prearranged insurance and disaster protection funding after events such as floods, droughts and hurricanes.
Backed by €170m in funding from Germany and €40m from other donors including Denmark and Ireland, the Global Shield will in the next few months develop support to be deployed in countries including Pakistan, Ghana, Fiji and Senegal when events occur.
Some countries and campaigners were cautious, however, concerned that it risks damaging efforts to secure a substantive deal on financial help for so-called “loss and damage” — the UN jargon for irreparable damage wrought by global warming.
German development minister Svenja Schulze said the Global Shield aims to complement, not replace, progress on loss and damage.
“It is not a kind of tactic to avoid formal negotiation on loss and damage funding arrangements here,” Schulze said. “Global Shield isn’t the one and only solution for loss and damage. Certainly not. We need a broad range of solutions.”
Some research suggests that by 2030, vulnerable countries could face $580bn per year in climate-linked “loss and damage”.
Ghana finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who chairs the V20 group, called the creation of the Global Shield “long overdue”.
Yet some vulnerable countries questioned the scheme’s focus on insurance, with insurance premiums adding another cost to cash-strapped countries that have low carbon emissions and contribute least to the causes of climate change.
“We are not yet persuaded, especially of the insurance elements,” Avinash Persaud, special envoy on climate finance to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, told Reuters. “Using insurance is a method in which the victim pays, just in instalments in the beginning,” he said, adding that loss and damage finance should be grant-based.
It was not immediately clear how much of the Global Shield funding announced so far is in grant form.
Michai Robertson, a negotiator for the Alliance of Small Island States — which is championing calls for a new UN loss and damage fund in the talks this week — said even subsidised insurance premiums could enable insurance companies in wealthy countries to profit off poor and vulnerable nations’ suffering.
“There’s an inherent injustice about them profiting off of our loss and damage,” he said.
Reuters
Inflation top worry for G20 countries — survey
Biden and Xi signal mending of relations
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Independent panel to report to parliament on Phala Phala
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Biden and Xi signal mending of relations
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Independent panel to report to parliament on Phala Phala
‘I have too much work on my plate,’ says Elon Musk
Asia must employ ‘best mix of both’ in move from brown to green energy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.