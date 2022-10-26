×

Global oil flows as Saudi Aramco says realignment is happening

CEO of the world’s largest oil company says the world market is adjusting to sanctions on Russia, which is now finding different markets for its oil

26 October 2022 - 16:23 Salma El Wardany and Zainab Fattah
An oil tanker is loaded in Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS
Saudi Aramco has said the global oil market is already adjusting to sanctions on Russia, with Moscow redirecting crude flows to Asia from Europe and other producers making the opposite switch.           

“Realignment is happening,” Amin Nasser, CEO of the world’s biggest oil company, said at the Future Investment Initiative event in Riyadh. “Russians, with the right discount, are able to place their crude in different markets.”

Those discounts are helping Russia overcome the difficulties it has securing insurance and shipping for its oil, Nasser said, as the US and Europe tighten sanctions after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has sold its flagship Urals crude at roughly $20-$30 a barrel below benchmark Brent futures in the past six months.

“There are logistical issues, insurance issues,” he said. “But that’s being handled with the right discounts. The flow is going to Asia, though it takes longer. And crude that used to go to Asia is now being directed to Europe and other parts of the world.”

Saudi Arabia and Russia are the world’s biggest oil exporters. Riyadh typically sends about 60% of its crude shipments to Asia — primarily China, Japan, India and South Korea.

Still, the EU’s plan to impose a price cap on Russian crude from December 5 is creating a lot of “uncertainty”, Nasser said.

Analysts including JPMorgan Chase & Co have said Russia will be forced to cut production because it will not be able to find enough buyers and ships to move all its oil.

The Aramco CEO also said he wanted to sign blue hydrogen supply contracts before pushing ahead with plans to manufacture the fuel. Seen as crucial for the transition from oil and coal to cleaner energy, it is made by converting natural gas and capturing the carbon dioxide emissions.

It may take several years before it is cheap enough to produce on a mass scale. Blue hydrogen now costs the equivalent of $250 to $300 a barrel of oil, according to Nasser.

“We need an offtake agreement because these are costly projects,” he said. “Without an offtake agreement you cannot grow that market big time.”

Aramco’s first blue hydrogen deals are likely to be signed with Asian buyers.

“The market that we’ve identified so far is in Japan and South Korea,” he said. “It’s picking up in Europe. But it will take time.”

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

