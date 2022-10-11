Hundreds of beached whales die on Pacific archipelago

Covid-19 flare-up in China raises concerns of global demand slowing
Over 450 pilot whales stranded on Chatham islands off New Zealand
Wellington — New Zealand’s conservation office on Tuesday said all 240 pilot whales stranded on the remote Pitt island have died, just days after 215 whales died on a beach on nearby Chatham island.
Dave Lundquist, marine technical adviser at the department of conservation, said a technical team on Monday had assessed the situation and euthanised the surviving whales.
“This decision is never taken lightly, but in cases like this it is the kindest option,” Lundquist said. The conservation department does not try to refloat whales in the area due to the risk of shark attack to both humans and whales, he said.
Daren Grover, GM at charity Project Jonah, which deals with stranded whales, said there were also not enough people in the area to help with refloating.
The Pitt and Chatham islands make up the Chatham archipelago which lies about 840km off the east coast of New Zealand’s South Island. About 800 people live on the larger Chatham, with 40 people living on Pitt.
Grover said given the position of the archipelago near where subtropical and sub-Antarctic oceans meet there was an abundance of sea life in the area which attracted whales.
The Chatham island stranding occurred on Saturday and also involved surviving pilot whales being euthanised.
New Zealand and neighbouring Australia are hot spots for mass whale strandings because of large colonies of pilot whales living in the deep oceans surrounding both island nations. The cause of whale stranding is unknown.
Reuters
