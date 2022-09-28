China undermines rules-based order, says US VP

‘Interest rates are going to rise despite crashing asset prices and growing concern that central banks worldwide are going too far, too fast’
Russia boasts the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, including a new generation of hypersonic weapons and ten times more tactical nuclear weapons than the West
Company contradicts statement from Free State government, saying there has been no further breach ‘of any kind’
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
The private equity group reported a 27% increase in its basic net asset value per share for the year to end-June 2022
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
But this is why: one in 10 mid-sized firms, which provide nearly two thirds of German jobs, have cut or halted production because of gas prices
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
John Fraser talks to the ‘green bank’ executive at Bellagio in Illovo about green initiatives at Nedbank and transformation
Yokosuka — US vice-president Kamala Harris condemned “disturbing” actions by China in remarks to American sailors based in Japan, days after the administration pledged US forces would help defend Taiwan if it were attacked.
“China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order,” Harris said in prepared remarks during a visit to the largest overseas US Navy installation in the world at Yokosuka, outside Tokyo.
“China has flexed its military and economic might to coerce and intimidate its neighbours. And we have witnessed disturbing behaviour in the East China Sea and in the South China Sea, and most recently, provocations across the Taiwan Strait,” she added.
The remarks and Harris’ trip to Asia come days after US President Joe Biden pledged in an interview aired on September 18 to defend the Chinese-claimed island against an “unprecedented attack.”
The US subscribes to a “One China” policy that formally recognises only Beijing, but binds the US government to provide democratically ruled Taiwan with the means to defend itself.
China says Taiwan is one of its provinces. Beijing has long vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and has not ruled out the use of force to do so. Taiwan’s government strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s 23-million people can decide its future.
In the wake of US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, China carried out its largest-ever military exercises around the island.
Harris said US forces would continue to operate in the region “undaunted and unafraid.”
“We will continue to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo,” she said in the remarks. “And we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defence, consistent with our long-standing policy. Taiwan is a vibrant democracy that contributes to the global good — from technology to health and beyond, and the US will continue to deepen our unofficial ties.”
Harris’ trip to Japan, Washington’s closest regional ally, was meant to reassure allies and deter any escalation. Aides said Harris would work on a unified approach to that challenge within the region, where leaders have warily watched rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.
The base where Harris spoke is home to 24,000 military and civilian workers who could be called on in a regional conflict. It’s also the home of the USS Ronald Reagan, an aircraft carrier now in South Korea to participate in joint drills meant to deter North Korea. Harris will visit the demilitarised zone separating the Koreas on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Harris led Biden’s bipartisan US delegation to the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who nudged the country away from the pacifist doctrine it adopted after being defeated in World War 2.
Biden is expected to hold his first face-to-face meeting as president with China’s Xi Jinping during November’s Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Indonesia.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
China undermines rules-based order, says US VP
Speaking to American sailors based in Japan, Kamala Harris said China has flexed its military and economic might to coerce and intimidate its neighbours
Yokosuka — US vice-president Kamala Harris condemned “disturbing” actions by China in remarks to American sailors based in Japan, days after the administration pledged US forces would help defend Taiwan if it were attacked.
“China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order,” Harris said in prepared remarks during a visit to the largest overseas US Navy installation in the world at Yokosuka, outside Tokyo.
“China has flexed its military and economic might to coerce and intimidate its neighbours. And we have witnessed disturbing behaviour in the East China Sea and in the South China Sea, and most recently, provocations across the Taiwan Strait,” she added.
The remarks and Harris’ trip to Asia come days after US President Joe Biden pledged in an interview aired on September 18 to defend the Chinese-claimed island against an “unprecedented attack.”
The US subscribes to a “One China” policy that formally recognises only Beijing, but binds the US government to provide democratically ruled Taiwan with the means to defend itself.
China says Taiwan is one of its provinces. Beijing has long vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and has not ruled out the use of force to do so. Taiwan’s government strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s 23-million people can decide its future.
In the wake of US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, China carried out its largest-ever military exercises around the island.
Harris said US forces would continue to operate in the region “undaunted and unafraid.”
“We will continue to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo,” she said in the remarks. “And we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defence, consistent with our long-standing policy. Taiwan is a vibrant democracy that contributes to the global good — from technology to health and beyond, and the US will continue to deepen our unofficial ties.”
Harris’ trip to Japan, Washington’s closest regional ally, was meant to reassure allies and deter any escalation. Aides said Harris would work on a unified approach to that challenge within the region, where leaders have warily watched rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.
The base where Harris spoke is home to 24,000 military and civilian workers who could be called on in a regional conflict. It’s also the home of the USS Ronald Reagan, an aircraft carrier now in South Korea to participate in joint drills meant to deter North Korea. Harris will visit the demilitarised zone separating the Koreas on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Harris led Biden’s bipartisan US delegation to the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who nudged the country away from the pacifist doctrine it adopted after being defeated in World War 2.
Biden is expected to hold his first face-to-face meeting as president with China’s Xi Jinping during November’s Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Indonesia.
Reuters
Biden again vows to defend Taiwan
Biden vows to protect Taiwan in event of Chinese invasion
Taiwan downs drone from island just off China’s coast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.