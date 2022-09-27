×

World

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: World Bank lowers growth forecast for East Asia

Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s John Cairns

27 September 2022 - 21:26
Picture: BLOOMBERG via GETT IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
Picture: BLOOMBERG via GETT IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR

The World Bank has cut its outlook for the East Asia region by 3.5% for 2022, citing China’s property crisis and Covid-19 lockdowns as major risks. Business Day TV discussed this with RMB’s John Cairns.

