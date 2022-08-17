UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
Defence ministry says India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries will also take part
Chinese troops will travel to Russia to take part in joint military exercises led by the host and including India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries, China’s defence ministry said on Wednesday.
China’s participation in the exercises was “unrelated to the current international and regional situation”, the ministry said in a statement.
Last month, Moscow announced plans to hold “Vostok” (East) exercises from August 30 to September 5, even as it wages war in Ukraine. It said then that foreign forces would participate without naming them.
Russia’s last such exercises were in 2018, when China took part for the first time.
“The aim is to deepen practical and friendly co-operation with the armies of participating countries, enhance the level of strategic collaboration among the participating parties, and strengthen the ability to respond to various security threats,” the statement said.
China’s defence ministry said it has a bilateral annual co-operation agreement with Russia.
Under Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Beijing and Moscow have grown increasingly close.
Shortly before Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Beijing and Moscow announced a “no limits” partnership. US officials say they have not seen China provide Russia with military equipment.
Russia’s eastern military district includes part of Siberia and has its headquarters in Khabarovsk, near the Chinese border.
Reuters
China deploys troops for military exercises in Russia
