×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

China deploys troops for military exercises in Russia

Defence ministry says India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries will also take part

17 August 2022 - 14:41 Yew Lun Tian and Tony Munroe
Members of China's team operate with their Type 96A tank during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2022 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, on August 16 2022. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV
Members of China's team operate with their Type 96A tank during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2022 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, on August 16 2022. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Chinese troops will travel to Russia to take part in joint military exercises led by the host and including India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries, China’s defence ministry said on Wednesday.

China’s participation in the exercises was “unrelated to the current international and regional situation”, the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, Moscow announced plans to hold “Vostok” (East) exercises from August 30 to September 5, even as it wages war in Ukraine. It said then that foreign forces would participate without naming them.

Russia’s last such exercises were in 2018, when China took part for the first time.

“The aim is to deepen practical and friendly co-operation with the armies of participating countries, enhance the level of strategic collaboration among the participating parties, and strengthen the ability to respond to various security threats,” the statement said.

China’s defence ministry said it has a bilateral annual co-operation agreement with Russia. 

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Beijing and Moscow have grown increasingly close.

Shortly before Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Beijing and Moscow announced a “no limits” partnership.  US officials say they have not seen China provide Russia with military equipment.

Russia’s eastern military district includes part of Siberia and has its headquarters in Khabarovsk, near the Chinese border.

Reuters

Putin says Russian weapons years ahead of rivals but Ukraine undermines boast

Russian leader tells arms show Russia was ready to sell advanced weapons to allies globally, but expert warns performance in Ukraine a poor ...
World
1 day ago

UN’s Guterres in talks with Russia to stop shelling near nuclear power plant

IAEA has warned of disaster as shelling continues near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
World
1 day ago

Incident at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant would be ‘catastrophic’

‘If now the world does not show strength and decisiveness to defend one nuclear power station, it will mean that the world has lost,’ Volodymyr ...
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
US sanctions three Liberians close to Weah for ...
World / Americas
2.
This is why fatwas have haunted novelists and ...
World
3.
EU ramps up help for gas-rich Mozambique amid ...
World / Africa
4.
Republicans demand more details of FBI’s search ...
World / Americas
5.
Blasts signal shift of focus to Crimea in Ukraine ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

As Vladimir Putin calls for stronger armies, Thandi Modise preaches peace

National

Saudi prince bet $500m on Russian firms weeks before Ukraine invasion

News

Blasts signal shift of focus to Crimea in Ukraine war

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.