×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

First Africa-bound wheat cargo departs Ukraine port

16 August 2022 - 10:15 Pavel Polityuk and Daren Butler
Picture: 123RF / Ольга Бончук
Picture: 123RF / Ольга Бончук

Kyiv/Istanbul — The ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because of the closure of its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and sparked fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a “special military operation”.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked last month under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the UN and Turkey, making it possible to send hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to buyers.

The Brave Commander, with 23,000 tonnes of wheat aboard, left for Djibouti with supplies destined for consumers in Ethiopia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said.

“The ministry and the UN are working on ways to increase food supplies for the socially vulnerable sections of the African population,” it said in a statement.

Ukraine can export 3-million tonnes of grain from its ports in September and may in the future be able to export 4-million tonnes monthly, deputy infrastructure minister Yuriy Vaskov said.

He said Ukraine had received applications for 30 ships to come to Ukraine in the next two weeks to export grain, while the total export volume so far was about 600,000 tonnes.

Turkey’s defence ministry said that five ships left Ukrainian ports on Tuesday carrying corn and wheat, three from Chornomorsk and two from Pivdennyi, bringing the total of ships to leave under the deal to 21.

Four more ships, bound for Ukraine, were to be inspected on Tuesday by the joint co-ordination centre, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN in Istanbul.

Despite unblocked ports, Ukraine’s grain exports are down 46% year on year at 2.65-million tonnes so far in the 2022/23 season, the agriculture ministry said this week.

Ukraine exported 948,000 tonnes of grain in the first half of August, down from 1.88-million tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

Reuters

French farmers turn to sorghum as extreme heat hits corn crop

French sorghum production grew to nearly 400,000 tonnes in 2021 from 244,000 tonnes in 2016, farm ministry data show
World
22 hours ago

UN-chartered ship in Ukraine loads grain aid for transport to Ethiopia

It will be the first humanitarian food aid cargo bound for Africa since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
World
1 day ago

Twelve grain cargoes have left Ukraine, but the first shipment is still adrift

The first crop shipment is floating in the Mediterranean Sea, searching for a new buyer
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
UK first to approve Moderna’s Omicron-specific ...
World / Europe
2.
US sanctions three Liberians close to Weah for ...
World / Americas
3.
French farmers turn to sorghum as extreme heat ...
World / Europe
4.
Republicans demand more details of FBI’s search ...
World / Americas
5.
Putin says Russian weapons years ahead of rivals ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

GRAY MAGUIRE: Cutting carbon footprint is vital to living within the planet’s ...

Opinion / Columnists

NEWS ANALYSIS: Consumers lose their appetite for wheat amid soaring prices

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.