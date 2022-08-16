First Africa-bound wheat cargo departs Ukraine port

Underwhelming Chinese activity data knock sentiment
Support for legislation enabling unexplained wealth to be probed is to be welcomed
The social development department was allocated a R44bn budget that can only accommodate 10.5-million SRD beneficiaries until end-March 2023
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
The company says current CFO Diarmuid Kelly will take 12 months’ paternity leave from September 22
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Ship leaves for Djibouti carrying humanitarian food aid for Ethiopia
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Wind-cheating design packs 525kW and 753Nm from a twin-turbo V12 engine
Kyiv/Istanbul — The ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday.
Ukraine’s grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because of the closure of its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and sparked fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a “special military operation”.
Three Black Sea ports were unblocked last month under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the UN and Turkey, making it possible to send hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to buyers.
The Brave Commander, with 23,000 tonnes of wheat aboard, left for Djibouti with supplies destined for consumers in Ethiopia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said.
“The ministry and the UN are working on ways to increase food supplies for the socially vulnerable sections of the African population,” it said in a statement.
Ukraine can export 3-million tonnes of grain from its ports in September and may in the future be able to export 4-million tonnes monthly, deputy infrastructure minister Yuriy Vaskov said.
He said Ukraine had received applications for 30 ships to come to Ukraine in the next two weeks to export grain, while the total export volume so far was about 600,000 tonnes.
Turkey’s defence ministry said that five ships left Ukrainian ports on Tuesday carrying corn and wheat, three from Chornomorsk and two from Pivdennyi, bringing the total of ships to leave under the deal to 21.
Four more ships, bound for Ukraine, were to be inspected on Tuesday by the joint co-ordination centre, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN in Istanbul.
Despite unblocked ports, Ukraine’s grain exports are down 46% year on year at 2.65-million tonnes so far in the 2022/23 season, the agriculture ministry said this week.
Ukraine exported 948,000 tonnes of grain in the first half of August, down from 1.88-million tonnes in the same period a year earlier.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
First Africa-bound wheat cargo departs Ukraine port
Kyiv/Istanbul — The ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday.
Ukraine’s grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because of the closure of its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and sparked fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a “special military operation”.
Three Black Sea ports were unblocked last month under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the UN and Turkey, making it possible to send hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to buyers.
The Brave Commander, with 23,000 tonnes of wheat aboard, left for Djibouti with supplies destined for consumers in Ethiopia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said.
“The ministry and the UN are working on ways to increase food supplies for the socially vulnerable sections of the African population,” it said in a statement.
Ukraine can export 3-million tonnes of grain from its ports in September and may in the future be able to export 4-million tonnes monthly, deputy infrastructure minister Yuriy Vaskov said.
He said Ukraine had received applications for 30 ships to come to Ukraine in the next two weeks to export grain, while the total export volume so far was about 600,000 tonnes.
Turkey’s defence ministry said that five ships left Ukrainian ports on Tuesday carrying corn and wheat, three from Chornomorsk and two from Pivdennyi, bringing the total of ships to leave under the deal to 21.
Four more ships, bound for Ukraine, were to be inspected on Tuesday by the joint co-ordination centre, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN in Istanbul.
Despite unblocked ports, Ukraine’s grain exports are down 46% year on year at 2.65-million tonnes so far in the 2022/23 season, the agriculture ministry said this week.
Ukraine exported 948,000 tonnes of grain in the first half of August, down from 1.88-million tonnes in the same period a year earlier.
Reuters
French farmers turn to sorghum as extreme heat hits corn crop
UN-chartered ship in Ukraine loads grain aid for transport to Ethiopia
Twelve grain cargoes have left Ukraine, but the first shipment is still adrift
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GRAY MAGUIRE: Cutting carbon footprint is vital to living within the planet’s ...
NEWS ANALYSIS: Consumers lose their appetite for wheat amid soaring prices
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.