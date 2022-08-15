×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Grenada minister Simon Stiell appointed as new UN climate chief

Stiell takes over with just three months before the latest round of climate negotiations at COP27 in Egypt

15 August 2022 - 21:54 Valerie Volcovici
Simon Stiell speaks at a news conference in Milan, Italy, October 2 2021. Picture: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/REUTERS
Simon Stiell speaks at a news conference in Milan, Italy, October 2 2021. Picture: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/REUTERS

Washington — Grenada’s former climate resilience minister Simon Stiell will become the new UN climate chief, secretary-general António Guterres announced on Monday.

Stiell will take over as executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change with under three months before the latest round of climate negotiations at COP27 in Egypt. He will replace Mexican diplomat Patricia Espinosa, and faces task of getting countries back on track to meet climate goals.

Almost all countries agreed at the COP26 gathering to focus on cutting greenhouse gas emissions in line with forecasts, but since then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed the global consensus.

Stiell served for five years as Grenada’s minister for climate resilience & the environment until June 2022 and previously served as minister for education & human resource development.

The UN called Stiell a “true champion for formulating creative approaches for our collective global response to the climate crisis” in a statement.

Stiell has been a prominent figure at UN climate negotiations, often calling for the world’s largest polluters to set more ambitious climate goals and to deliver finance promised to vulnerable countries, including small island nations.

That funding is key to preparing for future climate impacts including extreme temperatures, rising sea levels, more frequent storms and drought.

Stiell said last year that the G20 group of the world’s most powerful countries “generate 80% of global emissions and constitute 85% of global GDP. They have the wealth and technology to act.”

Reuters 

MMAMOKGOPANE MOKUA: Justifying the just transition not for power and mining sectors only

The unskilled workforce in particular will be affected by the steps the country will be compelled to take
Opinion
4 days ago

BRETT HERRON: Ramaphosa should implement transition to renewable energy

Countries such as Vietnam and Egypt have proved that energy crises can be addressed much faster than building more power stations
Opinion
1 month ago

Bangladesh floods expose weak preparations against climate threat

Flood-hit South Asian country pitches a plan to adapt to climate change
World
1 month ago

Draft of SA climate funding plan expected by end-July

Investment deal will outline projects and activities required to achieve a just transition
National
1 month ago

TEAL EMERY: A chance to reshuffle the stacked decks of net zero measurements

Current rules greenwash rich countries’ climate record, and SA can do something about it, writes Teal Emery
Opinion
1 month ago

AMIR BEN YAHMED: European U-turn on gas presents historic opportunity for Africa

The continent is well placed to exploit its resources to smooth the energy transition
Opinion
1 month ago

Energy agency urges Africa to target power access and gas-driven industrialisation

Targets can be achieved with negligible impact to its share of global emissions, an IEA report reads
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
UN-chartered ship in Ukraine loads grain aid for ...
World / Europe
2.
Rushdie on ‘long road to recovery’, agent says
World / Europe
3.
Salmon Rushdie’s attack was his own fault, Iran ...
World
4.
Ruto pulls ahead in Kenya’s presidential vote ...
World / Africa
5.
Tributes pour in for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

STUART THEOBALD: Renewable energy plan hits the skids despite power crisis

Opinion / Columnists

WATCH | Climate change: A Critical Conversation with Millen-Zs

Business

MOFEREFERE LEKOROTSOANA: Shouts for just energy transition grow louder

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.