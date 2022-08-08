Ukraine faces key test on debt freeze plan

Dollar supply has dried up ahead of Tuesday’s election in the east African nation
The SA workforce should look like the people who live in the country, not an enclave of a sensitive minority
KZN finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube will replace Sihle Zikalala as premier, making her the first woman premier for the province
Kyiv appeals for the area to be made a demilitarised zone amid global alarm over artillery attacks
The ECB plans to rejig its corporate bond portfolio to favour issuers that pollute less.
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Cuban officials are accepting international support in their fight to contain a massive fire at a fuel depot that has left at least 77 injured, 17 missing and sparked a mass evacuation from the area.
Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal
It is a U-turn for automakers, who had previously relied on suppliers – or their suppliers – to source semiconductors
London — Ukraine’s creditors vote this week on a government proposal to defer payments on the war-torn country’s international bonds for 24 months as Kyiv hopes to swerve a $20bn (R334bn) messy default.
Bondholders have until 5pm New York time (2100 GMT) on Tuesday to decide whether to back or vote down the proposal by Ukraine’s government, which faces a $5bn monthly financing gap and liquidity pressures following Russia’s invasion on February 24. Time is precious: the country has a $1bn bond maturing on September 1.
Creditors will likely wait until relatively close to the deadline to vote, said a person familiar with Ukraine’s thinking. Investors are expected to support the debt standstill, the person added.
When announcing its proposal, Ukraine’s finance minister Sergii Marchenko said it had “explicit indications of support” from some of the world’s biggest investment funds including BlackRock, Fidelity, Amia Capital and Gemsstock.
Creditors of Ukravtodor and Ukrenergo, two state-owned firms that have government guarantees on their debt, also have until August 9 to vote on a plan similar to the sovereign.
Is this a default?
The two-year moratorium on external debt payments would allow Ukraine to avoid a contractual or legal default, as any amendment on the bonds’ terms would have the creditors’ backing, Rodrigo Olivares-Caminal, professor of banking and finance law at Queen Mary University of London, told Reuters.
However, creditors could ask whether a default insurance known as credit default swaps (CDS) should kick in, as a deferral of payments might be considered a credit event by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association .
Investors are sitting on about $221m (R3.7bn) of insurance on Ukraine’s debt, according to Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation data on the CDS.
Credit ratings agencies might also classify this as a “selective default” or “default”.
“A contractual default, a credit event and a credit rating default are three different albeit related concepts,” Olivares-Caminal said. “Incurring any of the three doesn’t mean that the other two will trigger.”
While investors are expected to back the freeze it is unclear whether the country may still need a debt restructuring in the medium term.
“It is just a pause button — we do not know what shape Ukraine will be in a few months or a few years down the line,” said Luis Peixoto, emerging markets economist at BNP Paribas in London. “Investors are already preparing for a debt restructuring.”
The dollar-denominated bonds trade at deeply distressed, some as low as 17c in the dollar.
Battered by the war, which Russia calls a “special military operation”, Ukraine faces a 35%-45% economic contraction in 2022, according to estimates from the government and analysts, and is heavily reliant on foreign financing from its Western partners.
Ukraine aims to strike a deal for a $15bn-$20bn programme with the International Monetary Fund before the end of the year.
Ukraine restructured its debt in 2015 after an economic crisis linked to a Russia-backed insurgency in its industrial east. The deal left it with a large number of payments due annually between 2019 and 2027, and it returned to international markets in 2017 with a $3bn (R50bn) hard-currency debt issuance.
For the foreign debt freeze plan to be successful, the so-called consent solicitation requires the support of investors holding two-thirds across the 13 Eurobonds maturing from 2022 to 2033, and at least 50% of the holders of each note.
The government launched a separate proposal on its $2.6bn (R43.5bn) of outstanding GDP warrants, a derivative security that triggers payments linked to its economic growth.
In late July, Ukraine’s state-energy firm Naftogaz became the first Ukrainian government entity to default since the start of the Russian invasion. Naftogaz’s bonds are not guaranteed by the sovereign.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ukraine faces key test on debt freeze plan
A two-year moratorium on external debt payments would allow Ukraine to avoid a contractual or legal default
London — Ukraine’s creditors vote this week on a government proposal to defer payments on the war-torn country’s international bonds for 24 months as Kyiv hopes to swerve a $20bn (R334bn) messy default.
Bondholders have until 5pm New York time (2100 GMT) on Tuesday to decide whether to back or vote down the proposal by Ukraine’s government, which faces a $5bn monthly financing gap and liquidity pressures following Russia’s invasion on February 24. Time is precious: the country has a $1bn bond maturing on September 1.
Creditors will likely wait until relatively close to the deadline to vote, said a person familiar with Ukraine’s thinking. Investors are expected to support the debt standstill, the person added.
When announcing its proposal, Ukraine’s finance minister Sergii Marchenko said it had “explicit indications of support” from some of the world’s biggest investment funds including BlackRock, Fidelity, Amia Capital and Gemsstock.
Creditors of Ukravtodor and Ukrenergo, two state-owned firms that have government guarantees on their debt, also have until August 9 to vote on a plan similar to the sovereign.
Is this a default?
The two-year moratorium on external debt payments would allow Ukraine to avoid a contractual or legal default, as any amendment on the bonds’ terms would have the creditors’ backing, Rodrigo Olivares-Caminal, professor of banking and finance law at Queen Mary University of London, told Reuters.
However, creditors could ask whether a default insurance known as credit default swaps (CDS) should kick in, as a deferral of payments might be considered a credit event by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association .
Investors are sitting on about $221m (R3.7bn) of insurance on Ukraine’s debt, according to Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation data on the CDS.
Credit ratings agencies might also classify this as a “selective default” or “default”.
“A contractual default, a credit event and a credit rating default are three different albeit related concepts,” Olivares-Caminal said. “Incurring any of the three doesn’t mean that the other two will trigger.”
While investors are expected to back the freeze it is unclear whether the country may still need a debt restructuring in the medium term.
“It is just a pause button — we do not know what shape Ukraine will be in a few months or a few years down the line,” said Luis Peixoto, emerging markets economist at BNP Paribas in London. “Investors are already preparing for a debt restructuring.”
The dollar-denominated bonds trade at deeply distressed, some as low as 17c in the dollar.
Battered by the war, which Russia calls a “special military operation”, Ukraine faces a 35%-45% economic contraction in 2022, according to estimates from the government and analysts, and is heavily reliant on foreign financing from its Western partners.
Ukraine aims to strike a deal for a $15bn-$20bn programme with the International Monetary Fund before the end of the year.
Ukraine restructured its debt in 2015 after an economic crisis linked to a Russia-backed insurgency in its industrial east. The deal left it with a large number of payments due annually between 2019 and 2027, and it returned to international markets in 2017 with a $3bn (R50bn) hard-currency debt issuance.
For the foreign debt freeze plan to be successful, the so-called consent solicitation requires the support of investors holding two-thirds across the 13 Eurobonds maturing from 2022 to 2033, and at least 50% of the holders of each note.
The government launched a separate proposal on its $2.6bn (R43.5bn) of outstanding GDP warrants, a derivative security that triggers payments linked to its economic growth.
In late July, Ukraine’s state-energy firm Naftogaz became the first Ukrainian government entity to default since the start of the Russian invasion. Naftogaz’s bonds are not guaranteed by the sovereign.
Reuters
ISAAH MHLANGA: Nowhere to invest in a world in crisis
Gates-backed facility to help ease African debt crunch seeks $50bn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nuclear plant disaster in Ukraine is ‘real risk’, IAEA says
Three grain ships depart Ukraine ports
Ukraine condemns Amnesty report that its army endangers civilians
Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine as Nato says Moscow must not win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.