×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Hopeful Sunak takes aim at China in UK premier contest

Beijing is the biggest long-term threat to British and world security, former finance minister says

25 July 2022 - 15:35 Reuters
Former British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
Former British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

London — Former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday China represents the largest threat to Britain and world security this century, setting out his plans to deal with Beijing in the latest front in the battle to become prime minister.

Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss are fighting in an increasingly divisive Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson after a revolt against his scandal-ridden administration forced him to say he would stand down.

Truss is ahead in polls among members of the Conservative Party who will choose their new leader and Britain’s next prime minister, but Sunak is hoping that weeks of hustings and debate will help his campaign ahead of a vote result due on September 5.

“China is the biggest long-term threat to Britain and the world’s economic and national security,” Sunak said in a statement.

“For too long, politicians in Britain and across the West have rolled out the red carpet and turned a blind eye to China’s nefarious activity and ambitions. I will change this on Day 1 as PM [prime minister].”

He said he would ban Confucius institutes, which are funded by the Chinese government, and use spy agencies to help British businesses counter Chinese spying. He would also examine the case for banning Chinese acquisitions of key British assets, including strategically sensitive tech firms.

A spokesperson for Truss’s campaign said the foreign secretary has “strengthened Britain’s position on China” and “helped lead the international response to increases in Chinese aggression”.

“This will only continue when she becomes prime minister and seeks to expand her network of liberty around the world,” the spokesperson said.

Reuters

Britain’s PM hopefuls promise to get tough on illegal immigration

Two candidates for top job Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clash over timing of tax cuts
World
1 day ago

Cost of servicing debt soars as UK is forced to borrow more

The UK’s budget deficit totaled £22.9bn in June, up more than 20% compared with the same month in 2021
News
4 days ago

Race to replace PM Johnson heats up as four contenders vie for top post

The divisive leadership contest is splitting the UK’s governing Conservative Party, with the four candidates running on public safety and job creation
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Taiwan steps up preparations for Chinese attack ...
World / Asia
2.
Monkeypox declared a global health emergency by ...
World
3.
Climate change an undeniable threat to Fiji and ...
World / Asia
4.
Lavrov visits Egypt at start of Africa tour amid ...
World / Africa
5.
Ukraine works to resume grain exports despite ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Britain’s PM hopefuls promise to get tough on illegal immigration

World / Europe

Biden in isolation after positive Covid-19 test

News

Cost of servicing debt soars as UK is forced to borrow more

News

Draghi the politician emerges from the wreckage in Italy

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.