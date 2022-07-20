Monkeypox cases reach 14,300, five deaths in Africa

Bitcoin is back up to levels last seen in mid-June, but well below the $69,000 peak
Implementation problems have held up policies such as those on the Reserve Bank
Historically, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Oilfield services provider second quarter loss widens on Russia-related charges and inflation
Lower-than-anticipated tariffs, rising diesel costs and industrial action could lead to the SEO raising more capital
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
Sales of existing home sales fall for a fifth straight month in June as interest rates rise
The athletes face different challenges at world championships
The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed more than 14,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide, with five deaths reported in Africa, director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
Most of the cases reported so far have been found in Europe, the WHO said, though all the deaths have occurred in Africa, the region where monkeypox outbreaks have historically been found.
The WHO director-general said 14,300 cases had been confirmed.
More than 60 countries in which monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks.
On Thursday, the WHO will convene the second meeting of a committee that will decide whether the outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alert.
“Regardless of the committee’s recommendation, the WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countries to stop transmission and save lives,” Ghebreyesus said.
Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in primates, mostly occurs in West and central Africa.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Monkeypox cases reach 14,300, five deaths in Africa
WHO panel to decide on Thursday whether outbreak warrants its highest alert
The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed more than 14,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide, with five deaths reported in Africa, director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
Most of the cases reported so far have been found in Europe, the WHO said, though all the deaths have occurred in Africa, the region where monkeypox outbreaks have historically been found.
The WHO director-general said 14,300 cases had been confirmed.
More than 60 countries in which monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks.
On Thursday, the WHO will convene the second meeting of a committee that will decide whether the outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alert.
“Regardless of the committee’s recommendation, the WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countries to stop transmission and save lives,” Ghebreyesus said.
Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in primates, mostly occurs in West and central Africa.
Reuters
WHO warns ‘intense response efforts’ needed to curb monkeypox outbreak
SA’s first monkeypox case joins 3,000 around the globe
WHO monkeypox decision angers African scientists
WHO to rename monkeypox virus to reduce stigma and racism
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA’s third monkeypox case found in Swiss tourist
EU starts delivering monkeypox vaccines to member states
PODCAST: How monkeypox spreads, when to test and why people over 42 may be ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.