×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Monkeypox cases reach 14,300, five deaths in Africa

WHO panel to decide on Thursday whether outbreak warrants its highest alert

20 July 2022 - 16:59 Wendell Roelf and Jennifer Rigby
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed more than  14,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide, with five deaths reported in Africa, director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Most of the cases reported so far have been found in Europe, the WHO said, though all the deaths have occurred in Africa, the region where monkeypox outbreaks have historically been found.

The WHO director-general said 14,300 cases had been confirmed.

More than 60 countries in which monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks.

On Thursday, the WHO will convene the second meeting of a committee that will decide whether the outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alert.

“Regardless of the committee’s recommendation, the WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countries to stop transmission and save lives,” Ghebreyesus said.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in primates, mostly occurs in West and central Africa.

Reuters 

WHO warns ‘intense response efforts’ needed to curb monkeypox outbreak

Event does not yet constitute public health emergency of international concern
Life
3 weeks ago

SA’s first monkeypox case joins 3,000 around the globe

NICD says it is providing details about spread of the disease to give context to the outbreak across 42 countries
National
3 weeks ago

WHO monkeypox decision angers African scientists

The viral disease, whichcauses flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, is endemic in parts of the continent but has only caused global concern in recent ...
World
3 weeks ago

WHO to rename monkeypox virus to reduce stigma and racism

Name does not fit guidelines that recommend avoiding geographic regions and animal names
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Heatwave and fires worsen Europe’s economic ...
World / Europe
2.
Act now, WHO official urges Europe amid rapid ...
World / Europe
3.
Peace with Ukraine will be on our terms, says ...
World / Europe
4.
China has become ground zero for auto chip ...
World
5.
China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

SA’s third monkeypox case found in Swiss tourist

National

EU starts delivering monkeypox vaccines to member states

News

PODCAST: How monkeypox spreads, when to test and why people over 42 may be ...

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.