World Ukraine likely to crop up at Brics summit Unlike the rest of the world, members have been hesitant to condemn Russian invasion B L Premium

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to be discussed at the Brics summit that kicked off on Thursday and is being hosted by Chinese premier Xi Jinping.

Russia, a member state of the emerging economies grouping also comprising Brazil, India, China and SA, invaded neighbouring Ukraine after it expressed the wish to join the Western military alliance, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato). Western nations led by the US imposed sanctions on Russia and pumped billions of dollars in military and relief aid into Ukraine...