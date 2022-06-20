World Superjumbos return to skies after tailwind in post-Covid-19 travel The Airbus A380 has had an unexpected revival, validating major owners such as Emirates and Qantas

Written off as an oversized anachronism when Covid-19 upended aviation, the world’s largest passenger plane is enjoying an unlikely revival to handle an overwhelming rebound in air travel.

Many airlines struggled to see a future for their enormous Airbus A380s when the pandemic grounded fleets in early 2020. Qantas Airways parked its 12 doubledeckers in the Californian desert, saying they would not be needed for at least three years, while Etihad Airways said it was unclear if its 10 superjumbos would ever fly again. ..