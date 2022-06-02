×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

NGOs accuse French arms makers of helping to kill Yemenis

02 June 2022 - 15:41 John Irish
Armed Houthi followers. Picture: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH
Armed Houthi followers. Picture: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH

Three nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) said on Thursday they had filed a lawsuit at a Paris court against three top French arms producers for alleged war crimes complicity in Yemen after selling weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The compliant, filed by the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights, the Mwatana for Human Rights and Sherpa International, comes amid a nationwide truce between a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi group, the first since 2016, went into effect on April 2.

Rights groups in France have repeatedly attempted to show that Paris’ tacit support for the coalition has prolonged and worsened the conflict, which began in 2015 after the Saudi-led coalition intervened against the Houthis after they ousted the government from the capital Sanaa.

By targeting Dassault Aviation, Thales and MBDA France, the NGOs hope to keep the subject in the public domain as the US and its Western allies are seeking to improve ties with Saudi Arabia.

“The coalition's airstrikes have caused terrible destruction in Yemen. Weapons produced and exported by European countries, and in particular France, have enabled these crimes,” said Abdulrasheed al-Faqih, executive director of Yemeni organisation Mwatana for Human Rights.

“Seven years into this war, the countless Yemeni victims deserve credible investigations into all perpetrators of crimes, including those potentially complicit,” he said.

French prosecutors are already studying similar complaints filed against Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the French customs authority.

The truce has offered a glimmer of hope in a country where the war and ensuing economic collapse have left millions facing starvation, and could also provide Riyadh with an exit from a costly conflict that is a point of tension with Washington. 

Reuters

Clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque as Israelis take to streets

Tens of thousands of flag-waving Israeli nationalists march through East Jerusalem, with some chanting ‘death to Arabs’
World
3 days ago

Revolutionary Guards colonel assassinated in Tehran

Attack targeting Sayad Khodai was the most high-profile killing since top nuclear scientist was shot dead in 2020
World
1 week ago

Israeli PM Bennett’s grip on power weakens as MP resigns over crackdown

Ruling coalition becomes a minority in parliament as Arab MP Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi resigns citing treatment of worshippers
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US wheat crop is in trouble
World / Americas
2.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
3.
Russian politician moots nabbing Nato ministers ...
World / Europe
4.
Europe turns to African oil suppliers as Russia ...
World
5.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns of US economic ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

UAE ruling council appoints Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed as new president

World / Middle East

Lebanon votes in first election since start of economic crisis

World / Middle East

Two blamed in Beirut blast back in Lebanese government

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.