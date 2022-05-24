×

Monkeypox outbreak is ‘not normal’ but is ‘containable’, WHO says

It is unclear if the cases are the ‘tip of the iceberg’ or if the peak in transmission has already passed

24 May 2022 - 12:51 Jennifer Rigby and Mrinalika Roy
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Geneva — The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday there had been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads.

While the outbreak is unusual, it remains “containable” and limited, the WHO said, and it is convening further meetings to support member states with more advice on how to tackle the situation.

Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. It spreads chiefly through close contact, and until the recent outbreak has only rarely been seen in other parts of the world. The majority of the recent cases have been reported in Europe.

“We encourage you all to increase the surveillance of monkeypox to see where transmission levels are and understand where it is going,” said Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness.

She said it was unclear if the cases were the “tip of the iceberg” or if the peak in transmission has already passed.

Speaking at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Briand reiterated WHO’s view that it is unlikely that the virus has mutated but said that transmission may be being driven by a change in human behaviour, particularly as people return to socialising as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted worldwide.

Many, but not all, of the cases have been reported in men who have sex with men.

Symptoms include a fever and a distinctive bumpy rash. The West African strain of monkeypox, which is the one identified in the current outbreak, has a mortality rate of about 1%.

While she said the outbreak was “not normal”, she stressed that it was “containable”. There are also vaccines and treatments available for monkeypox, she added, calling for appropriate containment measures, more research, and global collaboration.

“Let’s not make a mountain out of a molehill,” she said. 

Reuters

Monkeypox shows up in the UK and North America

Monkeypox is a relative of smallpox, causing a rash that often begins on the face, according to the UK’s NHS website
News
4 days ago

US reports first monkeypox case after infections in Europe

So what is monkeypox, and should you be worried?
News
4 days ago
