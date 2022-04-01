Western technology found in Russian weapons of war

Oakland — When Silicon Valley chipmaker Marvell learnt that one of its chips was found in a Russian surveillance drone recovered in 2016, it set out to investigate how that came to be.

The chip, which costs less than $2, was shipped in 2009 to a distributor in Asia, which sold it to another broker in Asia, which later went out of business.

“We couldn’t trace it any further,” Marvell Technology Group Ltd CEO Chris Koopmans said in a recent interview.

Years later, it reappeared in the drone recovered in Lithuania.

Marvell’s experience is one of many examples of how chipmakers lack ability to track where many of their lower-end products end up, executives and experts said. That could stymie the enforcement of new US sanctions designed to halt the export of US technology into Russia.

While higher-end sophisticated chips that can build supercomputers are sold directly to companies, lower-cost commodity ones that might just control the power often go through several resellers before they end up in a gadget.

The global chip industry is expected to ship 578-billion chips this year, 64% of them “commodity” chips, said TechInsights’ chip economist Dan Hutcheson.

While Russia accounted for less than 0.1% of global chip purchases before the sanctions, according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), new Western sanctions underscore the threat in human terms.

“All those drones we've seen were not armed,” said Damien Spleeters, deputy director of operations at the EU-and-Germany-funded Conflict Armament Research (CAR) group, which found the chips in the drones.

“Some of these drones that we have documented, like the Forpost, are now used in their armed version in the current conflict [in Ukraine]”, he said.

The report that prompted Marvell’s tracking work, published late last year by the CAR, also found chips in Russian drones from Intel, NXP, Analog Devices, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instruments, and STMicroelectronics.

Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics did not reply to Reuters for comment; NXP and Analog Devices said they comply with sanctions; Intel said it’s against its products being used for human rights violations; and Samsung said it does not make chips for military purposes.

Military weapons such as drones, guided missiles, helicopters, fighter jets, vehicles and electronic-warfare equipment all need chips and experts say they often use older chips that are well tested. Now, under new US sanctions, even some of the most basic chips cannot be shipped to prohibited Russian entities.

For the most sensitive chips, controlled under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), the US company selling them can be held responsible if the chip ends up with an entity on the US banned list, said Daniel Fisher-Owens, a specialist on chips and export control at law firm Berliner Corcoran & Rowe.

‘Like the drug business'

Figuring out where chips go is like tracking the flow of narcotics, experts say.

“It’s like the drug business,” said James Lewis, director of the technology policy programme at Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). “There's cutouts. There's middlemen. There's money laundering ...There's a black market distribution network.”