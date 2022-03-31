Release of strategic stocks may not be enough to fight high oil prices

London/Washington — Top oil-consuming nations may find that one of their main tools to fight high global oil prices — the release of strategic stockpiles — will prove inadequate to soothe markets starved of Russian supply since its invasion of Ukraine.

The 31-member International Energy Agency (IEA), representing industrialised nations but not Russia, presided over the fourth co-ordinated oil release in its history on March 1 of more than 60-million barrels of crude — its largest yet.

The US is considering yet another huge release — of up to 180-million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) over months — to stave off consumer energy inflation, according to sources.

But the agreements unveiled so far have failed to stop a dizzying climb in oil prices, underscoring the finite power of emergency reserves to address long-term supply problems like those stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine, strong consumer demand, and capacity constraints in other producer nations to make up the shortfall.

“Historically, SPR releases have temporarily sent oil prices lower and are then followed by higher prices as the market prices in insufficient supply,” said Josh Young, chief investment officer at Bison Interests. “It is likely that oil prices rise after an initial temporary pullback, and that the SPR may have to be refilled at even higher prices.”

Several consumer countries — including the biggest, the US — have imposed bans on Russian oil imports since the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special operation,” tightening global markets already hit by rebounding fuel demand and production limits by the oil cartel Opec.

The IEA expects 3-million barrels a day (bbl/day) of Russian oil — equivalent to more than a third of its exports — to be shut in as sanctions bite and buyers spurn purchases.

Repeated stockpile releases, meanwhile, will further thin the world’s supply cushion. “Each release is likely to have diminishing effect on the oil markets,” said John Paisie, president of Houston-based consultancy Stratas Advisors.

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Thursday on his administration's actions, the White House said.

That news pushed oil prices down more than 4% late Wednesday, but was also met with scepticism by some analysts.