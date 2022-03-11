IMF says Russia-Ukraine conflict ‘worrisome’ for emerging markets
IMF will make downward revisions to its World Economic Outlook global growth projections next month due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
11 March 2022 - 13:32
The International Monetary Fund “will come up with” downward revisions to its World Economic Outlook global growth projections next month due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, MD Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.
Speaking at a virtual media roundtable, Georgieva said the Russia-Ukraine war is particularly troubling for emerging markets ...
