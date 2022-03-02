World

UN assembly adopts resolution demanding Russia withdraws from Ukraine

The resolution wins support from 141 of the 193-member body

02 March 2022 - 19:23 Agency Staff
A general view shows voting at the UN General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the UN headquarters in New York, the US. Picture: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS
A general view shows voting at the UN General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the UN headquarters in New York, the US. Picture: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

Washington  — The UN General Assembly adopted on Wednesday a resolution rebuking the Russian invasion of Ukraine and calling Moscow to immediately withdraw all forces from Ukraine, a move that aimed to politically isolate Russia.

The resolution, which won support from 141 of the 193-member body, came at the end of a rare emergency session of General Assembly called by the Security Council and as Russian forces pounded Ukraine’s cities with air strikes and bombardments, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee.

SA said ahead of the vote it would  maintain a “neutral” stance on a resolution. 

Reuters 

Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee as Ukraine cities shelled

Russia vows to push on in Ukraine as  armed convoy en route to capital pauses before onslaught
World
19 hours ago

World Court sets date to hear Ukraine case against Putin’s ‘genocide’ claim

International Court of Justice  to rule on ‘provisional measures’ after Kyiv challenged part of Putin’s pretext for invading Ukraine
World
21 hours ago

Neutral Swiss adopt EU sanctions against Russia in break with past

Measures, including freezing assets of those involved in the invasion of Ukraine, come after Switzerland faced pressure to side with the West against ...
World
2 days ago

Russian rocket attack kills 70 servicemen, Ukraine reports

Ukrainian officials have reported a bombardment of Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, had killed dozens of civilians
World
1 day ago

NICOLE FRITZ: ANC mirrors Poland’s Law & Justice party in flirting with tyranny

It hardly bodes well that SA proffers only dialogue and mediation for the invasion of Ukraine
Opinion
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee as Ukraine ...
World / Europe
2.
Biden assails Putin, applauds embattled ...
World / Americas
3.
Russia sanctions ‘may be more damaging to US’, ...
World
4.
TikTok helps bring Russia-Ukraine war news to ...
World
5.
60km of Russian tanks and artillery head straight ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

SA to stand by ‘neutral’ stance on Russia at UN despite EU pressure

National

WATCH: Focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

World

Invasion of Ukraine puts fragile global supply chains under more pressure

World

Ukraine seeks UN investigation into alleged Russia war crimes

World / Europe

SA on the fence in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says deputy minister

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.