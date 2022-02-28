World UN issues stark warning on rapid global warming World on course for 2.3°C by 2040, way above the target of 1.5°C B L Premium

The world is now about 18 years away from experiencing global warming of 1.5°C, the line that should not be crossed to avoid catastrophic changes in climate and damage to ecosystems, a new scientific report released on Monday said.

And with 1.5°C of warming now almost certainly inevitable, it seems unlikely that countries will act fast enough to prevent temperature rises from exceeding this limit...