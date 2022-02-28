UN issues stark warning on rapid global warming
World on course for 2.3°C by 2040, way above the target of 1.5°C
28 February 2022 - 20:14
The world is now about 18 years away from experiencing global warming of 1.5°C, the line that should not be crossed to avoid catastrophic changes in climate and damage to ecosystems, a new scientific report released on Monday said.
And with 1.5°C of warming now almost certainly inevitable, it seems unlikely that countries will act fast enough to prevent temperature rises from exceeding this limit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now