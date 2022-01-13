World

Human Rights Watch says Joe Biden must make stronger case for democracy

HRW head Kenneth Roth says during key summits, Biden ‘seemed to lose his voice when it came to public denunciation of serious human rights violations’

13 January 2022 - 09:58 Michelle Nichols
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House on January 7, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House on January 7, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

New York — Human Rights Watch on Thursday criticised US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders for a weak defence of democracy and for failing to meet challenges from the climate crisis and Covid-19 pandemic to poverty, inequality and racial injustice.

In contrast to what Human Rights Watch’s executive director, Kenneth Roth, described as former US President Donald Trump's “embrace of friendly autocrats”, Biden took office in January 2021 with a pledge to put human rights at the centre of his foreign policy.

“But he continued to sell arms to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, despite their persistent repression,” Roth wrote in Human Rights Watch’s annual World Report, released on Thursday.

“Other Western leaders displayed similar weakness in their defence of democracy,” Roth wrote, naming French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Roth also said that during key summits Biden “seemed to lose his voice when it came to public denunciation of serious human rights violations”.

“The US state department has issued occasional protests about repression in certain countries, and in extreme cases the Biden administration introduced targeted sanctions on some officials responsible, but the influential voice of the president was often missing,” he wrote.

US officials have defended the Biden administration’s record, saying diplomats have frequently raised human rights concerns with foreign leaders, including in difficult talks with adversaries including China and Russia.

“If democracies are to prevail in the global contest with autocracy, their leaders must do more than spotlight the autocrats’ inevitable shortcomings. They need to make a stronger, positive case for democratic rule,” Roth said.

Reuters

Joe Biden raises concerns over Ethiopia's conflict in call with Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian leader says they discussed the continuing conflict in Tigray and humanitarian access
World
2 days ago

STEVEN KUO: With the US and China glaring at each other, business needs to keep its eyes peeled

Disruptions generated by political posturing bring opportunities as well as risks
Opinion
22 hours ago
