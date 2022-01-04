World

Prince Andrew wants US judge to dismiss sex abuse case

04 January 2022 - 14:27 Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel
Britain's Prince Andrew. File photo: REUTERS/CHRIS RADBURN
Britain's Prince Andrew. File photo: REUTERS/CHRIS RADBURN

New York — Britain’s Prince Andrew will on Tuesday urge a New York judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was underage and also being trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

US district judge Lewis Kaplan is expected to assess a November 2009 settlement agreement between Epstein and Giuffre, which the 61-year-old prince’s lawyers have said shields Andrew from claims by the 38-year-old Giuffre.

Andrew has denied Giuffre’s accusations that he forced her to have sex when she was 17 at the London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two other Epstein properties. The prince has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

The 2009 agreement included a general release that would “forever discharge” various people who “could have been included as a potential defendant” in a civil lawsuit that Giuffre had filed against Epstein in Florida, where the financier also had a home.

It did not name any individual by name. Epstein was to pay Giuffre $500,000 without admitting liability under the settlement agreement, which was made public on Monday.

Kaplan is unlikely to rule immediately during Tuesday’s oral arguments, which will be held remotely.

Andrew has also accused Giuffre of seeking another “payday” in her campaign against Epstein and former associates like Maxwell, from whom she sought $50m in a since-settled 2015 defamation lawsuit.

The prince is represented by Andrew Brettler, a Los Angeles lawyer, while Giuffre is represented by David Boies of Boies Schiller & Flexner.

Boies on Monday said Andrew was not a “potential defendant” covered by Giuffre’s settlement because the prince could not have been sued in Florida and the case there did not concern him.

Andrew’s ties to Epstein have cost him many royal duties and damaged his reputation, including after critics said he failed in a 2019 BBC interview to appear sympathetic to Epstein’s abuse victims.

Kaplan has said Giuffre’s case against Andrew could go to trial between September and December if no settlement is reached.

Epstein killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted on December 29 of recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. Giuffre’s accusations were not part of that case, and she did not testify. 

Reuters

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of engaging in sex-trafficking scheme with Jeffrey Epstein

Jury found her guilty of five of the charges against her, including sex-trafficking of a minor, which carries a possible prison sentence of up to 40 ...
News
5 days ago

Prince Andrew linked to £1.5m payment by UK financier

Money was transferred to the prince days after he borrowed a similar amount from the bank, which is controlled by the businessman’s family
News
1 month ago

SARAH BUITENDACH: I’d rather kiss a thousand unenchanted frogs than find a ‘Prince Charming’

Princes are the poster kids for inherited wealth and poor genetics, playboy behaviour and getting away with all sorts of things – just think of ...
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WHO echoes SA evidence that Omicron causes milder ...
World
2.
Covid-19 cases exceed 10-million in week
World
3.
‘We worry we will be sacrificed,’ Evergrande ...
World / Asia
4.
About 4.6-million pupils affected by Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
5.
North Korean defector suspected to have crossed ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Details of Prince Andrew’s accuser’s settlement may be disclosed within days

News

UK police to take no further action in sex crime probe over Prince Andrew

World / Europe

Dubai ruler used Pegasus spyware to hack ex-wife’s phone, court finds

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.