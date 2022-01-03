World

Covid-19 cases exceed 10-million in week

The number is almost double the previous record of 5.7-million seen in late April 2021

03 January 2022 - 09:23 Jinshan Hong
Members of the public wait in line to receive a booster dose of the Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre set up in Paradigm Mall in Selangor, Malaysia, on January 3 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SAMSUL SAID
Members of the public wait in line to receive a booster dose of the Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre set up in Paradigm Mall in Selangor, Malaysia, on January 3 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SAMSUL SAID

Almost twice as many people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past seven days as the pandemic’s previous weekly record thanks to a tsunami of Omicron that has swamped every aspect of daily life in many parts of the globe. 

The highly mutated and infectious variant drove cases to a record 10-million in the seven days to the end of Sunday, almost double the previous record of 5.7-million seen during in a week in late April 2021. The surging number of infections, at a time when many people have given up on testing or are using at-home kits with results that aren’t reported to local authorities, has led to cancelled flights, closed offices and strangled production facilities and supply chains. 

Soaring infections — with a record number of cases reported from Australia and the US to Italy and France — disrupted the holiday season a year after vaccines first started being rolled out and two years after the emergence of the virus that many initially hoped would be fleeting. 

The silver lining is that weekly Covid-19 deaths are still on a downward trajectory, falling to their lowest level in more than a year. The outlook for 2022 depends on whether the death toll follows cases and picks up in the weeks to come, or if early evidence suggesting the Omicron wave will be less severe holds up as more real-world data emerges. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

France cuts isolation for Covid-positive down to a week

French authorities followed other countries such as the US, which this week cut the isolation period to prevent disruptions in industries for lack of ...
World
1 day ago

China punishes people trying to evade Xi’an Covid-19 controls

Police are tracking down people trying to duck the tight controls in the city of 13-million people, which has been in lockdown since December 23
News
3 days ago

Hong Kong’s strict Covid-19 policies see airlines slashing inbound flights

City is becoming increasingly shut off from the outside world amid a raft of flight bans and tough quarantine restrictions.
News
3 days ago

Russia overtakes Brazil to have second-highest Covid-19 death toll

Statistics show 87,527 people died from coronavirus-related causes in November, making it the deadliest month in Russia since the start of the ...
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Covid-19 cases exceed 10-million in week
World
2.
North Korean defector suspected to have crossed ...
World / Asia
3.
Kenyan conservation champion Richard Leakey dies ...
World / Africa
4.
Houthis seize cargo ship off the coast of Yemen
World / Middle East
5.
US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: All I want for Christmas is my freedom back

Opinion / Columnists

RAYMOND PARSONS: Looking into the crystal ball: An economic preview of SA’s ...

Opinion

PANKAJ MISHRA: Covid-19 the winner in Boris Johnson and white, male Tories’ war ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.