World

Booster shots greatly raise protection against Omicron in elderly, researchers say

Third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine restored defence to 54.6% in inoculated people aged 60 or more compared with those with two doses

22 December 2021 - 16:44 Nikolaj Skydsgaard
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

Copenhagen — Getting a third dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech’s or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine offers a “significant increase” in protection against the Omicron variant in elderly people, according to a Danish study published on Wednesday.

The study, which is not yet peer-reviewed, investigated the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines that use so-called mRNA technology against the Delta variant and the new, more infectious Omicron variant.

“Our study contributes to emerging evidence that BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) or mRNA-1273 (Moderna) primary vaccine protection against Omicron decreases quickly over time, with booster vaccination offering a significant increase in protection,” the authors wrote in the study.

The study was conducted by researchers at Denmark’s top infectious disease authority, Statens Serum Institut (SSI). It analysed data from 3-million Danes gathered November 20-December 12.

Among those who recently had their second vaccine dose, effectiveness against Omicron was measured at 55.2% for Pfizer-BioNTech and 36.7% for Moderna, compared with unvaccinated people.

But that protection quickly waned over the course of five months, the researchers said.

“We see that the protection is lower and decreases faster against Omicron than against the Delta variant after a primary vaccination course,” study author Palle Valentiner-Branth said.

However, a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine restored protection to 54.6% in people aged 60 or more who had been inoculated 14 to 44 days earlier, compared with those with only two doses.

The study confirms the findings of a recent British study, which also showed a rapid decline in protection against Omicron over time and an increase following a booster with Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.

“In light of the exponential rise in Omicron cases, these findings highlight the need for massive rollout of vaccinations and booster vaccinations,” the researchers said.

Reuters

World Economic Forum postpones Davos meeting due to Omicron

The event, which was due to take place in January, has been delayed until early summer due to the uncertainty over Omicron
World
2 days ago

Governments ramp up vaccination drives in response to Omicron’s march

Authorities globally have stepped up inoculation efforts as Omicron emerges as the dominant strain of the virus
World
10 hours ago

Moderna says booster shot raises antibodies against Omicron

Results add to a growing body of evidence  three shots will be needed to neutralise the fast-spreading Omicron
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FDA approves first injectable treatment to ...
World / Americas
2.
EU states oppose lifting travel ban on Southern ...
World / Europe
3.
US mulls lifting Southern African Omicron travel ...
World / Americas
4.
Emmerson Mnangagwa calls for Cecil John Rhodes to ...
World / Africa
5.
Nasa confirms new date for James Webb space ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

US to hand out 500-million free at-home Covid tests as omicron takes root

News

Israelis over 60 to receive fourth Covid-19 shot in world first

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.