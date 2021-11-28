World

Moderna says shot for omicron variant could be ready in early 2022

Chief medical officer Paul Burton says mRNA vaccines can be adjusted quickly

28 November 2021 - 18:21 Bloomberg News
Travel bans targeting Southern Africa are in place after the detection of the omicron variant. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Moderna  chief medical officer Paul Burton said he suspects the new omicron coronavirus variant may elude current vaccines, and if so, a reformulated shot could be available early in 2022.

 “We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks,” Burton said on  Sunday on the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show”.

“If we have to make a brand new vaccine, I think that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities,” he said.

“The remarkable thing about the mRNA vaccines, the Moderna platform, is that we can move very fast,” he said.  

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company mobilised “hundreds” of staff early on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, in the US, after news of the omicron variant spread.

Protection should still exist, depending on how long ago a person was vaccinated, and for now the best advice is to take one of the current Covid-19 vaccines, Burton said.

 “If people are on the fence, and you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated,” he said. “This is a dangerous looking virus, but I think we have many tools in our armamentarium now to fight it.”

 The emergence of the omicron strain has seen countries rush to clamp down on travel from Southern Africa. Fears that it could worsen a winter Covid-19 surge in the northern hemisphere and undermine a global economic recovery sent a wave of risk aversion across global markets Friday that continued Sunday when the Middle East opened for the week.

Moderna said in a release on Friday that it was working rapidly to test the current vaccine against the omicron variant, and studying two booster candidates.  “Since early 2021, Moderna has advanced a comprehensive strategy to anticipate new variants of concern,” the company said. “The company has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to advance new candidates to clinical testing in 60 to 90 days.”  

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Virus variant sends Middle East stocks into nosedive after oil slumps

Brent crude loses almost 12% on concern Omicron will crimp air travel and usher in more lockdowns
News
2 hours ago

Australia detects cases of the new coronavirus variant as Omicron keeps spreading

Two passengers in Sydney from Southern Africa test positive, with both asymptomatic and fully vaccinated
World
4 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight on new Covid-19 variant

The national coronavirus command council met on Saturday to discuss the discovery of Omicron
National
4 hours ago

US imposes travel bans on Southern Africa over new variant

The World Health Organization listed the mutated virus, now named Omicron, as a “variant of concern” Friday
News
1 day ago

Boris Johnson tries to reassure SA over travel ban

SA has said that the travel ban is unjustified, and Britain did not engage with the country before introducing the flight ban
National
1 day ago
