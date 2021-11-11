Poor nations struggle with UN climate fund

Johannesburg — The Philippines has sought financing for seven projects from a UN environmental fund to tackle the catastrophic impact of climate change. Yet only one has secured backing since 2016, and it’s not because the $17.3bn fund lacks cash.

Bureaucracy and a blizzard of information requests have stalled applications to the UN Green Climate Fund (GCF) over projects to cope with climate change in a country that faces typhoons, droughts and rising sea levels, said Mark Joven, undersecretary at the Philippines finance department.

It can take as many as four years for projects to get going — too long for urgent needs, such as flood defences. “By then the city applying for a flood facility would already have sunk under the flood it wanted to solve,” Joven said.

GCF, created to help developing nations cut carbon emissions and adapt to a warmer world, said it had helped the Philippines build know-how, but its work faced challenges over permits and Manila’s moves to change which entity dealt with the fund.

Yet the Philippines is not alone in raising complaints. Government and development officials from seven countries told Reuters their GCF applications faced bottlenecks, with several asking not to be named to avoid harming relations with the fund.

Meanwhile, efforts to adjust GCF policies to ease access to funding have been hindered by wrangling on the board between rich and poor nations over how it should approach climate finance, a board member and a German climate finance official said.

“We allowed it to become too political,” said board member Victor Vinas, saying national rivalries on the board unrelated to climate politics also sometimes hindered these efforts.

A GCF spokesperson did not comment on board issues or complaints over bureaucracy but said the fund was accelerating its work.

Helping developing nations secure funds to cope with climate change is a central issue at the UN COP26 conference in Glasgow this month, but funds offered so far have not come near the $1.3-trillion some developing states say they need each year by 2030.

Applications swell

The GCF, the largest intergovernmental fund to address climate change, is part of that financing infrastructure. Governments have pledged $17.3bn to the fund since its launch in 2014, of which the fund has received $11.5bn.

Applications to the fund swelled to $22.4bn by October, a GCF document showed. The GCF says no project approval has faced any delay so far because of a lack of funds.

The fund has committed $10bn to 190 projects, yet only $2.1bn has been paid out so far, the GCF website says.

The GCF spokesperson said disbursement lagged as funds were paid over a project’s lifetime and many were at an early stage. The pandemic had also slowed progress, the spokesperson added.

But some blame other factors for slow approvals. Pierre Daniel-Telep, a former GCF official and now a climate finance consultant, said the fund’s conditions and milestones attached to payouts were often unrealistic or too difficult for poorly-resourced governments to meet.

The fund also aims to draw in private cash, but a report by the GCF’s independent evaluation unit said in February the fund attracted just 18 cents in private cash for each dollar it invested on projects focused on adapting to climate change, citing “insufficiently predictable” decision-making.

The GCF said its portfolio of approved projects had grown by 40% since that February report and that it attracted about $2.70 for every $1 invested on average across its portfolio.