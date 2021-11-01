World

Biden set to give assurances over US’s emissions promises

US president is committed to largest investment to combat the climate crisis in American history, climate aide says

01 November 2021 - 08:41 Jeff Mason and Valerie Volcovici
US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference during the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31 2021. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference during the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31 2021. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Glasgow — President Joe Biden on Monday will try to assure world leaders that the US can keep its promise to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than half by the end of the decade, even as the key policies to ensure those reductions remain uncertain, his top climate aides said.

Biden will join leaders from over 100 countries in Glasgow for the start of the COP26 climate conference, which kicks off on the heels of the G20 summit in Rome that concluded with a statement that urged “meaningful and effective” action on climate change but left huge work for negotiators to ensure an ambitious outcome.

National climate adviser Gina McCarthy said Biden is committed to delivering on that goal largely through a key budget bill that will unleash $555bn in climate spending that awaits a vote in Congress after months of fraught domestic negotiations.

“Here in Glasgow, he’s renewing the US’ commitment to take swift and decisive action, including through his Build Back Better framework,” McCarthy told reporters.

“It’s the largest investment to combat the climate crisis in American history. And it’s going to let us reduce emissions well over a gigaton — that’s 1-billion metric tons — in 2030.”

Biden said on Sunday that his Build Back Better climate and social spending bill will be voted on sometime this week, “God willing”.

The House of Representatives has not yet confirmed a date for a vote on the legislation.

McCarthy also addressed concerns around a Supreme Court announcement late on Friday that it will review the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, potentially undermining US climate goals.

“We’re confident that the Supreme Court will confirm what those have before them, which is EPA has not just the right but the authority and responsibility to keep our families and communities safe from pollution,” McCarthy said.

Biden will also announce on Monday a long-term strategy laying out how the US will achieve a longer-term goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 and announce that he will work with Congress to launch a $3bn programme in 2024 aimed at helping developing countries adapt to and manage the impacts of climate change through locally-led measures.

Reuters

China’s Xi set to address COP26 in written statement

Document will be uploaded to the official conference website after addresses by world leaders
World
2 hours ago

Endangered countries call for 'climate emergency pact' to accelerate cuts in emissions

Developing nations put pressure on big polluters for more ambitious targets
Business
1 day ago

Can we avoid gridlock on the road to carbon neutrality?

Renewable energy is thriving as market conditions, policy decisions, investment and technology improvements push clean energy to new heights
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fintech giants Stripe and Klarna team up to ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Science fiction and grandfather’s views shaped ...
World
3.
Moscow shuts shops and schools as Covid-19 deaths ...
World / Europe
4.
China’s Xi set to address COP26 in written ...
World
5.
Suspected Islamic State finance chief captured in ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Can we avoid gridlock on the road to carbon neutrality?

Opinion

I imagined Earth’s future, and now COP26 honchos are curious

News

World is way off track on climate goals, UN agency says

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.