World

IMF expects inflation to remain elevated until mid-2022

Risks remain that shortage-driven inflation spikes could prove more persistent, IMF says latest World Economic Outlook study

06 October 2021 - 22:14 David Lawder
Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P. CHRISTO
Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P. CHRISTO

Washington  — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday that headline consumer price inflation should peak before December and recede to pre-pandemic levels by mid-2022, but risks remain that shortage-driven inflation spikes could prove more persistent, unanchoring expectations.

The IMF's baseline forecasts for advanced economies shows headline inflation peaking at 3.6% between October and December 2021 and declining to about 2% by mid-2022. Emerging market and developing economies will see inflation declining to about 4% 2022 after peaking at 6.8% to end-2021.

The staff analysis was released as an analytical chapter of the World Economic Outlook titled “Inflation Scares”.

“Sharply rising housing prices and prolonged input supply shortages in advanced and developing economies and continued food price pressures and currency depreciations in emerging markets could keep inflation elevated for longer,” the IMF said in the report.

Fund staff ran simulations to include prolonged supply disruptions in certain sectors and large swings in commodity prices that could keep headline inflation “significantly higher than the baseline”. Adding in a temporary de-anchoring of inflation expectations, this simulation shows “even higher, more persistent and volatile inflation”.

The IMF said headline inflation has recently been driven by pent-up demand and accumulated savings fuelled by fiscal and monetary stimulus; rapidly rising commodity prices; and input shortages and supply chain disruptions.

A 40% increase in global food prices since the start of the pandemic has hit low-income countries hard.

Wages have notably risen in sectors hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as leisure, hospitality and retail in some advanced economies including the US.

But the chapter notes that wage growth has been accompanied by a decline in hours, and there have been few signs of economywide wage acceleration through mid-2021.

Inflation expectations tend to be well-anchored in countries with independent central banks that have credible, well-communicated monetary policies, the IMF said. Inflation accelerations, especially in emerging markets, are often associated with sharp exchange rate depreciations. In advanced economies, they are often preceded by large fiscal deficits, according to the chapter.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the IMF chapter argues that the anchor for inflation expectations “has remained relatively stable so far during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Reuters 

BILL DUDLEY: Fed is fighting the wrong inflation war

US central bank’s strategy seems not well suited for today’s circumstances
Opinion
4 hours ago

Fed’s Powell says supply chain snags and inflation will persist into 2022

Fed expects bottlenecks ‘to hold up inflation up longer than we had thought’
World
1 week ago

BRIAN CHAPPATTA: Fed all at sea on a rocking boat over inflation

Policy implications in paper by veteran Jeremy Rudd appears to be an indictment of its policy framework
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Indian shop workers win the right to sit
World / Asia
2.
White House says Biden has confidence in Fed’s ...
World / Americas
3.
Casual-comfy is the new black as workers dress ...
World
4.
Pandora Papers: World’s rich and powerful deny ...
World
5.
UK feels pain of kicking imported labour habit
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.